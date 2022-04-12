ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR: Eliminate Food Sources for Emerging Bears This Spring

By Lee Voss
 1 day ago
UNDATED -- Minnesota's black bears will be emerging from hibernation soon and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering some tips to avoid any confrontations with the hungry animals. Because there are no berries or green...

FOOD & DRINKS
