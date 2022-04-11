​St. Mark’s in the Valley

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Cumberland Trail Fire Department will host its annual fundraiser Saturday for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The foundation funds research to end childhood cancer. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. anyone can stop by the Ohio Valley Mall and donate or take part in the big draw -- having your head shaved. The department’s captain said it's nice to get back to an in-person event rather than online.

CUMBERLAND, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO