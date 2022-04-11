​St. Mark’s in the Valley

SEBRING – Students at B.L. Miller Elementary School enjoyed a festive St. Patrick’s Day celebration last week. Throughout the school, students dressed the part to celebrate the luck of the Irish – and a leprechaun even caused some commotion in one of the classrooms. Some of the...
St. Patrick’s Day is upon us — the one day of the year when everybody's Irish. We found a few local events where you can go do something fun to celebrate — even though it’s on a Thursday. Block 15 and Dirt Road Brewing Tap Takeover,...
Italian Americans are preparing to celebrate St. Joseph’s Day or San Giuseppe on Saturday, March 19. This Catholic feast marks Father's Day in Italy, and it's the name day for all Josephs and Josephines. On that day, it's traditional to gather with family and friends, celebrate fathers, wear red...
Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around the Hudson Valley. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out always follow COVID-19 guidelines. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March 19. Yonkers. Time:...
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The Cumberland Trail Fire Department will host its annual fundraiser Saturday for the St. Baldrick's Foundation. The foundation funds research to end childhood cancer. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. anyone can stop by the Ohio Valley Mall and donate or take part in the big draw -- having your head shaved. The department’s captain said it's nice to get back to an in-person event rather than online.
