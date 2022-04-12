ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa's Durban area hit by heavy floods, 45 dead

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2maEpG_0f6wrD7R00
South Africa KwaZulu-Natal Floods People walk across a makeshift bridge over a river, after a bridge was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to local officials. (AP Photo/Str) (STR)

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Prolonged rains and flooding in the Durban area of South Africa have claimed the lives of at least 45 people, damaging the port, major highways and surrounding areas in KwaZulu-Natal province, according to local officials.

South Africa's military has been deployed to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area on Tuesday to assist with rescue operations as residents flee flooded areas.

Some people have been swept away by surging waters, say officials. Durban port, the largest and busiest shipping terminal in sub-Saharan Africa, has been inundated with floodwaters that carried away shipping containers and left them in a jumbled pile.

Authorities are providing shelter for several hundred people whose homes and possessions were washed away by the floods and technicians are working to restore electricity to areas where power had been knocked out.

Emergency services have for several days been responding to urgent calls for help from people stuck in their houses but the number is beginning to decrease, emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

“There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing,” he said.

“Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas," Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

“Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy," he said. "We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment.”

___

This story was corrected to show that the mayor of eThekwini's name is spelled Mxolisi.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
Phys.org

24 dead in Philippines landslides, flooding

At least 24 people have been killed in landslides and flooding across central and southern Philippines, authorities said Monday, after tropical storm Megi dumped heavy rain and disrupted travel ahead of the Easter holidays. More than 13,000 people fled to emergency shelters as the storm pounded the region Sunday, the...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

South Africa's Ramaphosa Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Lift Economy

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said restrictive COVID-19 regulations that have weighed on the nation's struggling economy for two years would be removed on Wednesday, with the national state of disaster also to end soon. The state of disaster currently regulates the country's COVID-19 rules and has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Somalia's worst drought in four decades means millions need aid

BAARDHEERE, Somalia (Reuters) - It has not rained on Habiba Maow Iman’s farm in southern Somalia for two years. Her animals are dead; her crops failed. Wrapped in a shawl stamped with rows of white flowers, the 61-year-old is one of tens of thousands seeking aid on the outskirts of Baardheere town.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mxolisi Kaunda
US News and World Report

Tropical Storm Megi Hits Philippines, Leaving at Least 25 Dead

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities said on Monday at least 25 people had died in landslides and floods caused by tropical storm Megi as it hit the eastern and southern coasts of the Southeast Asian country. The storm made landfall on Sunday with sustained winds of up to 65 kilometres...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Thousands Displaced After Typhoon Megi Hits Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Wednesday struggled to distribute aid to tens of thousands of displaced people sheltering in evacuation centres after typhoon Megi triggered landslides in coastal provinces that left 56 dead and dozens missing. More than 42,000 people were displaced and 200 injured when Megi made landfall...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Durban#Johannesburg#Extreme Weather#Ap#Kwazulu#The Associated Press#Ethekwini
TravelNoire

Amazon's Africa Headquarters Construction Halted To Protect Indigenous Land In South Africa

After one year of a judicial battle between indigenous people of South Africa and the US-based technology company Amazon regarding the construction of the company’s facility in Cape Town, the country’s court announced that the building of Amazon’s Africa Headquarters is halted in South Africa. This ruling was a win for indigenous groups who have claimed this land is sacred. The judicial battle started last year, as Travel Noire reported in June 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Africa's Ramaphosa vows to help victims of deadly floods, mudslides

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged on Wednesday to help flood victims on South Africa’s east coast after heavy rains killed at least 45 people, displaced dozens, swept away roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa’s busiest ports. Ramaphosa spoke while visiting families who...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Heavy rains claim 45 lives in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - At least 45 people were killed after Monday's intensely heavy rainfall in South Africa's eastern coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal flooded settlements, ravaged homes, swept away roads and displaced dozens, officials said on Tuesday. The provincial government, which confirmed the number of dead, said in a...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
South Africa
WSOC Charlotte

WHO is tracking two new omicron COVID-19 subvariants

The World Health Organization is investigating cases of two new subvariants of the omicron strain of the novel coronavirus, the organization reported this week. The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the original omicron variant (BA.1) have been seen in a few dozen cases worldwide. The WHO has added the subvariants to a list it monitors to determine how quickly the versions of the virus spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Didi cancels its trip in South Africa

A Didi official in SA confirmed the closure to TechCrunch but did not divulge the reasons for pulling the plug. “We have made the difficult decision to end our operation in South Africa from April 8. Our aim has been to ensure a smooth transition for all and would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees, drivers, riders and partners for the kindness and support shown to DiDi,” a Didi South Africa spokesperson said.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Elephant tramples Colombian researcher to death in Uganda

KAMPALA, April 12 (Reuters) - An elephant trampled to death a Colombian researcher who was studying chimpanzees in Kibali National Park in western Uganda, authorities said. Sebastian Ramirez Amaya, who was at Arizona State University (ASU) in the United States, was killed on Sunday while conducting research in the forest with his assistant.
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Two Dead in Clash Between Yanomamis on Reservation Invaded by Gold Miners

BRASILIA (Reuters) - An indigenous group armed by illegal gold miners attacked a Yanomami village on their vast reservation in northern Brazil, killing two of its members and wounding five people, a tribal leader said on Tuesday. Junior Hekurari, head of a Yanomami health organization known as CONDISI, said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Tourist bus collides with truck in Egypt and bursts into flames, killing 10 people

A tourist bus collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people including four French and a Belgian, authorities said. The crash happened some 34 miles south of the ancient city of Luxor, as it was travelling to the temples of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, provincial authorities said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy