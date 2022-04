Enlisted recruits and officer aviators could qualify for extra cash this year as the Air Force sweetens the deal to be an airman. The Air Force is offering enlistment bonuses to people who sign up for more than a dozen jobs in maintenance, cyber operations, linguistics and special operations through Sept. 30. It’s also promising an $8,000 bonus for prospective active duty airmen who can ship out to basic training within five days if a spot becomes available at the last minute.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO