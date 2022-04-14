ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Police Locate 2 People In Shooting Investigation

By News 9
 3 days ago
The two persons of interest in a Ponca City shooting investigation have been located, authorities stated Tuesday.

Ponca City Police Searching For 2 People In Connection With Shooting Investigation

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Ponca City police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of S. Birch St.

After arriving on the scene, officers found 29-year-old Shawn Wood inside a residence with several gunshot wounds.

Wood was then transported to treat the injuries at Alliance Health in Ponca City.

He was pronounced dead later while at the hospital.

A search began for two persons of interest related to the shooting investigation, Joseph Howe and Martha Yahola.

Ponca City Police Department announced Tuesday they have found the individuals.

Joseph Howe
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

