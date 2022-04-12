ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Boulder officer accused of making racist, anti-Semitic, anti-homeless remarks online

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stbtQ_0f6wnFSN00
(Photo illustration by kali9, iStock)

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave over allegations that he posted racist and anti-Semitic comments on an online message board.

The department said it has opened an internal affairs investigation into Officer Drew Matthews' conduct after a group that advocates for the homeless posted offensive comments it says Matthews wrote on the social network Reddit.

"We found the Reddit account of University of Colorado Boulder Police Department Officer Drew Matthews and it's full of anti-homeless and anti-Black comments, including a call to attack homeless people with high pressure fire hoses," according to a tweet from Safe Access for Everyone Boulder.

According to SAFE Boulder, Matthews used the Reddit account r/BocoRam18. The group said it linked Matthews to the account because he posted the same photo from the summit of Torreys Peak on both his Facebook page and on Reddit.

Attempts to reach Matthews for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

The group shared screen grabs that it said showed that Matthews posted anti-homeless, anti-Black and anti-Semitic comments on the social media platform.

According to the group, Matthews wrote: "I say call in fire with the police and just spray the hoses at them til they leave, even if they don't ... get a shower out of it" when talking about Seattle's handling of its homeless population.

The group also said Matthews described stopping "every Black man" at a party after a sexual assault and used stereotypes about Black women.

Matthews has been with the department since 2015. The internal affairs investigation into his conduct began Monday.

In a statement, the university called the posts "offensive and reprehensible."

"These allegations have been referred to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance (OIEC) and to CUPD's professional standards unit for investigation," university officials said.

In a separate statement, CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said: "We would like to thank members of our community for bringing this to our attention. CUPD takes allegations of this nature very seriously. We are taking immediate action to conduct an internal investigation. The officer in question is being placed on paid administrative leave."

Anyone with information about the offensive posts is asked to contact the university at 303-492-2127 or cureport@colorado.edu. Tipsters can also call the Police Department's internal affairs division at 303-492-6666.

Comments / 2

Related
rolling out

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post. The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Seattle#Racial Injustice#Racism#Anti Semitic#Cupd#Cu Boulder Police#Cuboulderpolice#Safe Access#Torreys Peak
Daily Mail

Jewish students slam National Union of Students for inviting controversial rapper Lowkey to its centenary event after he supported Labour MP accused of anti-Semitism and said Zelensky's 'Jewish heritage had been weaponised'

Jewish student groups say they have been 'failed' by the National Union of Students after the union invited a controversial rapper to appear at its centenary event. Rapper Lowkey is due to perform at an NUS conference for students from marginalised groups at the end of March in Liverpool. He...
CELEBRITIES
Waterloo Journal

School of medicine said the student, who shared on social media about intentionally injuring a patient because he mocked her for wearing a pronoun pin, followed the guidelines correctly

The medical school backed the fourth-year medical student who shared on her social media account that she deliberately injured a patient for mocking her pronoun badge. The University officials released a statement and said the medical student, who is also a transgender rights activist, followed the guidelines correctly. The medical school officials didn’t elaborate on how they came to their conclusions. The student, who was aspiring to become a medical doctor, said: “I never intended to harm the patient. I am truly sorry for poorly representing our school and our health system.”
ACCIDENTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy