Green Bay, WI

Packers still need to add 'a guy or two' at offensive tackle

By Zach Kruse
 1 day ago
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said he likes the depth of the offensive line entering the draft but also admitted he’d like the team to add another player or two at offensive tackle this offseason.

“On the edges, we need a guy or two, just to really shore up the tackle position,” Stenavich said Tuesday.

The Packers lost Billy Turner, and veteran Dennis Kelly remains unsigned. Elgton Jenkins, a potential starter at right tackle, is still recovering from his season-ending knee injury.

David Bakhtiari will return to man the left tackle position, but there is no obvious starter at right tackle entering 2022.

The Packers brought back Yosh Nijman as an exclusive rights free agent, and 2021 draft picks Royce Newman and Cole Van Lanen are both listed on the roster as tackle-guards, although both played primarily as guards as rookies.

“I really like our young guys. They are all tough, all intelligent, all made of the right stuff. So it’s going to be really fun to see how this develops. I’m excited about our depth,” Stenavich said.

Nijman, who made eight starts and played almost 600 total snaps last season, is one big part of the puzzle. Stenavich said he’ll get a chance to play left and right tackle moving forward, making him the team’s preferred swing tackle and potential starter at right tackle until Jenkins is back.

The Packers picked Turner and Kelly as the starting tackle duo in the postseason, leaving Nijman on the bench. Stenavich said it was his call.

Nijman’s next challenge? Proving he can be a full-time starter.

“Just to take the next step forward, to see if we can count on him to be a reliable starter,” Stenavich said.

The Packers will attempt to replace Turner, who played left and right tackle and was a key member of the offensive line over the last three seasons. Kelly is unsigned and could still return, but using a draft pick on a developmental offensive tackle might be required.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic lists nine offensive tackles in his top 100 players in the draft class, and the Packers are entering the draft possessing five selections into the top 100. The franchise has also had success drafting versatile and athletic offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft.

Given Stenavich’s comments, signing a veteran tackle and using at least one draft pick at the position looks likely for the Packers before training camp.

