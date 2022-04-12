ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Food truck, nursery teaming up to raise money for dementia support

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – Looking for something to do this weekend: How does lunch, gardening, and support for dementia services...

KGET

KGET and Golden Empire Gleaners team up for food drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News and Golden Empire Gleaners are teaming up Wednesday for a food drive. The Gleaners are asking the community to bring non-perishable food items to help replenish the shelves at the Food Bank, which helps feed those in need in Kern County.  The food drive is happening from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside the 17 News studios […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Gillette News Record

Part of the culture: Ukrainian food raises money

Nataliya Brian set a group of church members to chop pounds and pounds of vegetables last week. The vegetables would then be used in different Ukrainian dishes that Gillette Foursquare Church sold outside of Walmart on Tuesday, raising money for refugees in Ukraine.
GILLETTE, WY
Outsider.com

Ohio Army Veteran Gives Up Food for Lent, Survives on Beer Alone to Raise Money for Charity

One Ohio Army veteran loves beer so much that he’s actually willing to give up food for it. His name is Del Hall. Outsiders — have you ever heard of someone going on a beer diet before? Most of the time you hear someone say that they aren’t being serious. In the case of Ohio Army veteran Del Hall, however, he very much is. As he has done in the past, Hall will be giving up all foods and will be getting his calories solely from drinking beer. He will also be drinking water, coffee, and tea. This will be the fourth year that he’s done so.
OHIO STATE
WLOX

‘Team Layla Day’ raises money for crash survivor Layla Jamison, also raises spirits

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was a good day, but then, every day is a good day that Layla Jamison is on this earth. “I feel really grateful. I feel special. I’m really blessed. Blessed is a good word,” Layla said. “God’s done a lot for me, and He’s continuing to do so much for me and my family, and everyone being out here today is proof of that.”
LUCEDALE, MS
Benzinga

Save Foods, Auryon Team Up To Bring Green Treatment To Africa

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods SVFD (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it is collaborating with Auryon Holdings, a strategic advisory and private equity firm, to make Save Foods’ green treatment available in Sub-Saharan Africa. Save Foods’ treatment can benefit African countries by helping to provide populations with fresher, healthier produce while also assisting African packers to meet export standards. “With a strategy in place to extend Save Foods’ global reach and to address the increased demand for our green products worldwide, our next step is to help African farmers to get better quality and more value from their crops,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “We want to equip growers and packers with Save Foods treatment to minimize waste and optimize the shelf life of their crops. Also, with global supply chains still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and more recently by the Ukraine crisis, improving local food supply is becoming increasingly important.”
ECONOMY
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
Chattanooga Daily News

Teacher saved the life of one of her third grade students after the child began choking on a bottle cap and was unable to cough it out

Educators are our everyday heroes. They work tirelessly to make learning engaging, exciting, and relevant. At the core of their work is a desire to help each student and to start them on an educational journey. Not only do they teach our children the knowledge they need to be successful in life, but so many care for our children as if they were their own by going above and beyond their job description.
PUBLIC SAFETY

