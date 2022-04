McKinney residents voiced their opinions to help shape a future mural that will be painted on the silos visible from the city’s downtown. The city of McKinney launched a survey from Jan. 12-March 27 to help collect public input on what the mural should be and how it should accurately represent the city’s identity. McKinney has tapped Australian artist Guido van Helten to create the mural on the silos and grain elevator. Part of van Helten’s process is to engage with the community to help design a mural that will reflect the identity of McKinney.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO