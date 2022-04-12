I Am Obsessed With Kelsea Ballerini Hosting The CMT Awards From Home
Kelsea Ballerini was all set to cohost the 2022 CMT Awards alongside Anthony Mackie — but then, just a few days before the event, she tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelsea took to Instagram to share the news with fans. However, instead of fully dropping out from cohosting the show, she revealed that since she was feeling much better, she would host the event...live from HER HOUSE.
"The good news is the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house — to my little bubble — and set it up to where I can still host and perform," she said. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best...let's make some lemonade together."
And Kelsea absolutely did end up making lemonade — in fact, I am completely obsessed with her entire home setup for the big awards show. For starters, CMT built a step and repeat and red carpet in KELSEA'S DRIVEWAY.
And her husband Morgan Evans' red carpet look is absolutely amazing — and makes total sense considering they're AT HOME.
One perk of hosting from home? Kelsea's dog Dibs was able to walk the carpet.
The end result was incredible — you'd simply have no idea this photo wasn't taken at a red carpet event!
Of course, since Kelsea had to stay home, she did her own hair and makeup for the event — which included a FaceTime with her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan.
Here's the full look behind the scenes of Kelsea's glam:
And, of course, all of Kelsea's various outfit changes for the show made it to her home as well.
Here's one of her looks...
...and another:
And in case hosting wasn't enough, Kelsea also performed her song "Heartfirst" live from home, complete with a warmup in the bathroom.
Here's a look at her entire performance:
Again, if I saw this photo, I'd simply have no idea.
Here's one last behind-the-scenes look courtesy of Morgan, who was wearing Ugg boots while filming his wife literally hosting a nationally broadcast awards show.
@morganevansmusic
Casual Mondays … @kelseaballerini @CMT #cmtawards #fyp #hostwiththemost #ugg #puppiesoftiktok #diditmyself ✌️♬ Country Outta My Girl - Morgan Evans
