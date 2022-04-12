ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am Obsessed With Kelsea Ballerini Hosting The CMT Awards From Home

By Jen Abidor
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l680i_0f6waJx400

Kelsea Ballerini was all set to cohost the 2022 CMT Awards alongside Anthony Mackie — but then, just a few days before the event, she tested positive for COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kPTw_0f6waJx400
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Kelsea took to Instagram to share the news with fans. However, instead of fully dropping out from cohosting the show, she revealed that since she was feeling much better, she would host the event...live from HER HOUSE.

"A few days ago, I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devastated. I am gutted," she shared in a video statement.

Instagram: @kelseaballerini

"The good news is the incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house — to my little bubble — and set it up to where I can still host and perform," she said. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best...let's make some lemonade together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWWPR_0f6waJx400

Last year's cohost, Kane Brown, ended up joining Anthony Mackie at the live show, in addition to Kelsea's virtual appearance.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

And Kelsea absolutely did end up making lemonade — in fact, I am completely obsessed with her entire home setup for the big awards show. For starters, CMT built a step and repeat and red carpet in KELSEA'S DRIVEWAY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jkyT_0f6waJx400
Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini / Via instagram.com

And her husband Morgan Evans' red carpet look is absolutely amazing — and makes total sense considering they're AT HOME.

Instagram: @morganevansmusic

One perk of hosting from home? Kelsea's dog Dibs was able to walk the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptZn0_0f6waJx400
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

The end result was incredible — you'd simply have no idea this photo wasn't taken at a red carpet event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkvTc_0f6waJx400
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

Of course, since Kelsea had to stay home, she did her own hair and makeup for the event — which included a FaceTime with her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Byf4i_0f6waJx400
Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini / Via instagram.com

Here's the full look behind the scenes of Kelsea's glam:

Instagram: @kdeenihan

And, of course, all of Kelsea's various outfit changes for the show made it to her home as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0HGx_0f6waJx400
Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini / Via instagram.com

Here's one of her looks...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rf5hm_0f6waJx400
Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

...and another:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5Y9s_0f6waJx400
Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

And in case hosting wasn't enough, Kelsea also performed her song "Heartfirst" live from home, complete with a warmup in the bathroom.

HEARTFIRST: bathroom warmup edition. i’m just so, so happy you’re liking this song. 💙🙏✨

@KelseaBallerini 02:58 PM - 12 Apr 2022

Here's a look at her entire performance:

Instagram: @cmt

Again, if I saw this photo, I'd simply have no idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aqwO_0f6waJx400
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for CMT

Here's one last behind-the-scenes look courtesy of Morgan, who was wearing Ugg boots while filming his wife literally hosting a nationally broadcast awards show.

@morganevansmusic

Casual Mondays … @kelseaballerini @CMT #cmtawards #fyp #hostwiththemost #ugg #puppiesoftiktok #diditmyself ✌️

♬ Country Outta My Girl - Morgan Evans

Again, it wasn't the hosting job she expected, but one thing's for sure, Kelsea definitely ended up making that lemonade!

it’s giving….winner adjacent. thank you for a night of lemonade @CMT &amp; @CBS and a HUGE shoutout to everyone who safely made it happen.

@KelseaBallerini 03:41 AM - 12 Apr 2022

