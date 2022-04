Carmel High School senior basketball player Kate Clarke made the best of a shortened senior season. Clarke suffered a back injury at the end of the summer and began the rehabbing process. She returned to play in 13 games, averaging 11.7 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 18 points or more in six of her last seven games for Carmel (15-8).

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO