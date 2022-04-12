ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Rare planetary alignment visible this week with Mars, Venus, Jupiter AND Saturn – how to spot it

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZM9gU_0f6wZMUM00

FOUR planets will be visible in the night sky during a rare quadruple alignment this week.

Earth neighbours Mars and Venus, as well as gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, will all appear in a neat line throughout the rest of April.

The alignment will be visible to the naked eye from around April 17 but will be most easily spotted on April 20, Live Science reports.

They will be at their brightest about half an hour before sunrise.

In the U.S., the planets will appear just above the horizon in the east. In the U.K., they will be visible in the east-southeast.

You should be able to spot the alignment with the naked eye, making this a great celestial showcase to bring the kids along to.

Jupiter will appear the furthest West and the closest to the horizon. followed by Venus, Mars and Saturn.

Your best bet for sighting them is to head out on a clear morning and pick an elevated spot with as little light pollution as possible.

By late next week, a fifth celestial body will join the party.

The Moon is set to finish off the alignment on April 23 when it appears alongside the celestial congregation to the east.

Planetary alignments don't happen all that often, particularly when as many as four at once are involved.

That said, this month's get together is merely the appetizer to an even more spectacular alignment that's coming this summer.

On June 24, all of the other planets of the Solar System – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus – will join together in the sky.

You'll need a telescope or binoculars to see the furthest planets, Neptune and Uranus.

And the line will stretch a long distance across the night sky, making it difficult to photograph.

Alignments of all of the planets (bar Earth) are very rare. This will be only the third time it has happened since 2005.

"We don't always get this opportunity," astronomy educator Michelle Nichols from Chicago's Adler Planetarium told Live Science.

"Sometimes, it's one or two in the sky; a lot of times, it's none."

  • Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news
  • Keep up-to-date on Apple stories
  • Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Abdul Ghani

A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter#Saturn#Live Science#The Solar System#Mercury
24/7 Wall St.

Incredible NASA Photos of Other Planets

Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
LiveScience

NASA's new moon rocket spotted from space rolling to the launch pad (photos)

NASA's moonbound rocket rolled to the launch pad, and satellites orbiting Earth captured the milestone from space. Excitement is running high NASA rolled its Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket, topped by an Orion spacecraft, out to the launch pad at the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on Thursday (March 17) (the rollout extended into the early hours of Friday (March 18) morning). But, while humans on Earth shared countless photos of the rollout, we weren't the only ones watching.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Tracks of China's Zhurong Mars rover spotted by NASA orbiter (photo)

A NASA spacecraft orbiting Mars has spotted China's Zhurong rover down on the surface, providing an epic overview of the vehicle's travels through the red dirt. The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured the image of Zhurong on March 11, according to a post from the researchers behind MRO's powerful HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Largest Comet Ever Seen Confirmed By Hubble – And It’s Heading This Way

Astronomers have carried out new observations of the giant Comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) using the Hubble Space Telescope and have now confirmed what they suspected from previous data: this object is truly something enormous when it comes to frozen space rocks. As reported in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, Hubble observations...
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

NASA’s Earth early warning system detects a small asteroid

NASA’s early warning system for Earth is doing its job. The system detected a “tiny” asteroid, according to CNN. The asteroid was sized in at 6 1/2 feet (2 meters). According to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, astronomer Krisztián Sarneczky detected the small asteroid two hours before it hit the Earth’s atmosphere right over the Norwegian Sea on Friday, March 11.
ASTRONOMY
NBC San Diego

Rare False Killer Whales Spotted in Dana Point

Whale watchers in Dana Point got a rare surprise when a pod of false killer whales showed up on the first day of spring. About 30 false killer whales made a rare appearance near Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari vessel Sunday. False killer whales are actually members...
DANA POINT, CA
The Independent

Nasa spots record breaking, huge comet headed towards Earth

Nasa has spotted a record-breakingly large comet headed nearer to Earth.Its icy nucleus is bigger than any ever seen – measuring around 80 miles across, and 50 times bigger than the heart of most known comets. It is also thought to have a mass of about 500 trillion tons – a hundred thousand times more massive than the typical comet found closer to the Sun.And the object, known as C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein), is headed in this direction, quickly. Travelling at 22,000 miles per hour, it is moving from the edge of the solar system towards its the centre.However, we should be...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy