Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO