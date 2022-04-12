ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dr. Ian Smith New Book “Plant Power” Helps You Transition To A Healthier Lifestyle In 4 Weeks

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdBWu_0f6wWufP00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Dr. Ian Smith our resident health and medical advisor checks in with The Morning Hustle to discuss his new book, “Plant Power” and the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle even IF you have no plans of ever going vegan. “This book is about helping people to eat more plant-based food without totally giving up meat and seafood.” Dr. Ian is a self proclaimed steak lover but admits that consuming red meat made him noticeably sluggish and tired. This program is an easy fix for people who want to keep their diet in check without totally depriving themselves.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Dr. Ian Smith New Book “Plant Power” Helps You Transition To A Healthier Lifestyle In 4 Weeks was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Smith
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Ian#Plant
Mens Journal

These New Transition® Lenses Are a Must-Have for Active Lifestyles

This article was produced in partnership with Transitions. Skiing? Fishing? Hiking? It’s not fun—or healthy—to perpetually squint against glaring sunlight. The fix? Get your hands on Transitions® XTRActive® Polarized™ lenses, and your eyes will thank you big time. The latest generation of Transitions® XTRActive®...
YOUTUBE
NPR

Author Azar Nafisi says books can help you really live

Author Azar Nafisi has written a love letter to literature and reading in Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times. She does this in a series of letters to her late father who passed on in 2004. Nafisi says that reading can help us really live and also help us, and has helped her, survive challenging times. Nafisi told NPR's Scott Simon that literature's purpose is to let us experience new worlds: "to come out of yourself, and join the other."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Seafood
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

The 18 Best Water Shoes, Tested by Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is fast approaching, and that means on-the-water adventures are back in season. Maybe you’re planning on hitting your local swimming hole for a casual dip or picking up a paddle and going whitewater rafting. Maybe you’ll be rappelling into a muddy sinkhole or exploring an underground river system. Perhaps you’re hiking a trail that requires a few river crossings, surfing in cold water or scuba diving. Regardless, a reliable pair of...
APPAREL
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
127
Followers
2K+
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy