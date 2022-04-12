ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp fumes at Premier League and BT Sport over scheduling of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle

By Charlie Wyett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JURGEN KLOPP has let rip at the Premier League and BT Sport over the scheduling of Liverpool’s trip to Newcastle.

The Reds boss is angry that his team have a 12.45pm away game on April 30 which would come, potentially, after a Champions League semi-final first-leg clash on Wednesday, April 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHbeg_0f6wWM6300
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is furious with his team's schedule Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1XAg_0f6wWM6300
Jurgen Klopp blasted the Premier League and BT Sport over Liverpool's booking Credit: Alamy

Klopp, whose team lead Benfica 3-1 ahead of tomorrow's quarter-final second leg, said: “It is not okay. If we play a Champions semi-final, you would not find another league in the world and another broadcaster that would put one team in the semi-final with a 12.30pm start.

"What? Throw them a little stick between the legs? What are you doing? Why are you doing that? It is unbelievable.

“We play Benfica and the only game I am concerned about is Benfica. And we play Saturday against [Manchester] City because of the success we had.

"It would have been Aston VIlla. Then we play Manchester United. Then we play Everton. Then if we get through Benfica it is the semi-final and then BT Sport and the Premier League thought they would give us Newcastle away 12.45.

“People say ‘Liverpool are hot and everyone wants to see them’ but the TV stations could not care less.”

Klopp this season has moaned about fixtures lists, the lack of five subs in the Premier League and the scheduling of the FA Cup semi-final due to the lack of direct trains from the north-west

The Reds boss, though, insists the quarter-final is not over.

He said: “We are still in three competitions and you saw how good City are. You play Benfica and you think we are thinking about winning the Champions League? We are not.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

"We are trying to squeeze everything out to stay as long in as many competitions as possible. It is 3-1 but only half-time.”

Liverpool should be at full strength against Benfica on Wednesday at Anfield.

