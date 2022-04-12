ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Golf architecture: The ‘Great Hazard’ undergoes a renaissance, with modern designers rethinking, restoring classical cross bunkers

By Mackenzie Warren
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
No. 10 on Streamsong Black (Courtesy of Streamsong/Jeff Marsh)

One of early American golf architecture’s most dramatic design features is being reinvigorated for the modern game.

Inner-circle Hall of Fame architect A.W. Tillinghast pioneered the “Great Hazard,” a massive expanse of wasteland usually set in the middle of a par 5. He often coupled this with a smaller but still gnarly bunker complex at the front of the green. In combination, this system demands a series of great shots, whether the player is going for the green in two, three or even four strokes.

The smallest imprecision off the tee forces the player to recalculate the odds all along the way. Four shots, including a punch-out and back-to-back layups, may be required to hopscotch up to the green. The overconfident player who mismanages the percentages could be in for a huge number.

But over the past century, players and equipment have evolved to the point that many of the original Great Hazards no longer threaten the tactical headlocks their creator intended. Longer hitters simply blast over the wasteland to set up an approach with a lofted club over the greenside bunker complex.

That’s why architect Gil Hanse, who has restored about a half-dozen Tillinghast designs in New York and New Jersey, made major changes to No. 17 on Baltusrol Golf Club’s Lower Course. Hanse moved the network of fairway-interrupting bunkers and tall-grass islands downrange some 40 yards,  with the leftmost portion potentially gobbling drives and the rightmost path offering the most aggressive line to the green. Either way, it’s a big carry out of or over the hazard.

“When you have big hazards, they ask big questions,” Hanse said. “They ask you to make big decisions. In this day and age, accomplished golfers were able to drive it into the (Great Hazard). That’s why the shift occurred. If you get out of position, now the positioning of the hazard is you have to hit a monumentally good shot to get over.”

Indeed, be anywhere but perfect and you’re blocked out and hitting sideways, setting up a third shot with a long iron or wood, uphill to a raised, multi-tiered green with intimidating bunkers in front and left. Throw in three bunkers that protect the second layup area, and it makes a hole the pros might not often birdie when the PGA Championship returns to Baltusrol in 2029.

Hanse said the original hazard at Baltusrol had become smaller over time. He used Tillinghast’s plans and photos from the early years to reestablish the scale and dimensions of the original work, but he moved it to the new, more strategically demanding position.

The Great Hazard on. No. 17 on Baltusrol’s Lower Course (Courtesy of Baltusrol/Evan Schiller)

“Moving the Great Hazard exemplified Gil Hanse’s statement of a ‘sympathetic restoration,’ ” said Baltusrol club president Matt Wirths, who worked closely with Hanse on the exacting details of the project. “It restored a signature design element of a Tillinghast course, but in a way that recognizes the changes that have taken place since the original hole was built.”

And it’s not just Baltusrol. Great Hazard holes are being rediscovered, reinvented and stiffened at courses around the country.

Uncovering old greatness

Keith Foster specializes in restoring classic-era courses to preserve their timelessness. He reworked Tillinghast’s 607-yard 14th hole at Baltimore Country Club’s Five Farms East Course and his 553-yard seventh hole at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course to put the teeth back into those courses’ Great Hazard holes. Both had softened over time.

And Foster’s proposed master plan at Lakewood Country Club near Cleveland envisions a similar opportunity on the 570-yard sixth hole, which has become less strategically demanding over time.

Some of that softening tracked with ebbs in the American economy. When courses faced headwinds during the Great Depression, they had to alter parts of their properties that were costly to maintain. At Baltusrol, Philly Cricket and Five Farms, that meant Great Hazards shrank; portions had been filled in with dirt or grassed over.

Similarly, a Great Hazard on the 15th hole at Tillinghast’s Brook Hollow Golf Club in Dallas was completely filled in during the Great Depression. Foster rediscovered it and adapted it to fit the modern game.

At Philly Cricket, Foster unearthed the original massive bunker complex and rebuilt it so it looked like a series of waves coming at the player off the tee.

The Five Farms example illustrates how versatile the Great Hazard concept can be. Whereas it can be a visually terrifying desert of sand, as it famously is with Hell’s Half-Acre at Pine Valley’s 638-yard seventh hole in New Jersey, it also can look more subtle – but be just as penal.

At Five Farms, Foster worked from aerial photos and original letters between Tillinghast and club officials to recover the original intent. In the decades leading up to the restoration, the Great Hazard had become mostly maintained rough with thick, rich grasses. Foster stripped all that back to return rustic-edged bunkering, pockmarked with islands of tall, wispy grasses that players actually could hit through if they found their balls there.

Based on what he learned at the Eastward Ho! course on the wind-battered coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Foster cultivated on both the Philadelphia and Baltimore courses sandy, nutrient-diminished soils that ensure the grass never becomes unfairly robust. “It can’t be jail,” he said.

But that means maintaining it takes extra care. “It is interesting that the work that endures from back in the 1920s is handcrafted,” Foster said. “We want bespoke, handcrafted things again today. (The Great Hazard) has relevance to us now, in contrast to mass-produced things.”

The restorations still are ongoing, as courses mine their archives and old newspaper and magazine articles, in search of elusive clues about what Tillinghast intended with each subtlety. For example, Five Farms head greenkeeper Tim Kennelly said the club is still trying to figure out if a grassy depression behind the 14th hole was supposed to be a bunker. It looks exactly like a Tillinghast bunker but never has had sand in it.

While most of these private courses are inaccessible to most golfers, they can see examples of the Great Hazard at several resort courses and even a few munis.

A recent restoration/renovation of a Tilly gem that had fallen into disrepair resulted in a Great Hazard – uniquely, on a par 4. At the municipal Belmont Golf Course in Richmond, Virginia, Davis Love III’s design team created a new third hole, a 485-yard test that combines the Great Hazard concept with a green inspired by Tillinghast’s 18th at Winged Foot’s West Course.

No. 4 at Bethpage Black (Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Golf’s grandest municipal track, Bethpage Black, features a Great Hazard on its fourth hole. Though the 517-yarder is relatively short for a par 5, Tillinghast uses angles (it’s a double-dogleg) and an unrelenting uphill climb to press players into a decision about how much of the hazard to take on. The more the player bites off, the greater the reward. And, correspondingly, the steeper the penalty if he doesn’t execute. The hole will be especially pivotal during risk-encouraging match play when Bethpage hosts the Ryder Cup in 2025.

Streamsong in Florida, which features three of the top 22 on Golfweek’s most recent list of top 100 public courses in the U.S., offers two holes that, while not strictly “Great Hazards,” evoke much of the same fear and demand similar strategic choices.

On Tom Doak’s Blue course, the 17th, a beastly 690-yard par 5, players must negotiate a string of diagonal cross-bunkers with their second shots. While these bunkers are not one single contiguous waste area, they more or less play that way. The strips of turf between the traps are so firm and angled that misplayed balls are dumped into the sand just about every time. Adding to the challenges is that the grade of the hole climbs sharply after the bunkers, making it even more difficult for many players who have laid up to clear the traps with a club long enough to make the green.

A string of cross bunkers on No. 17 at Streamsong Blue does the work of a traditional Great Hazard. (Courtesy of Streamsong/Laurence Lambrecht)

On Hanse’s Black course at Streamsong, the 10th presents a modified Great Hazard – with one big exception. The 548-yard par 5 follows an S-shaped path, with a grassed route around the nearly 80-yards-deep, 80-yards-wide waste area. The safe layup to the left may cost the recreational golfer a half a shot or more to get to the green. But it also opens a far more favorable approach to a diabolical putting surface that slopes toward the back. This version of the Great Hazard can affect players, especially long hitters, on their tee shots, on a layup and even on a long approach directly at the green. It refuses to be ignored.

Public-access golfers also have an opportunity to experience the thrill of the true “all-or-nothing proposition,” as Hanse called it, after he channeled the angularity of many of the holes described above when he built the new ninth hole on Pinehurst No. 4 that reopened in 2018.

The angles of the Great Hazard on the ninth at Pinehurst No. 4 force players to take on more risk to the right to set up a better shot into a well-guarded green. (Courtesy of Pinehurst)

The Great Hazard wasn’t in Donald Ross’s original design of the No. 4 course, but, as Hanse said, he and his partner Jim Wagner looked at the land and saw an opportunity to try it. “With the sandy nature of the landscape there, it feels natural,” Hanse said. “The key to the hole is taking the correct line off the tee. Just being in the fairway may not be enough.”

Inspiration, but from where?

Tillinghast made the Great Hazard famous as one of his template holes. But was the idea truly his?

Architecture aficionados will think of Hell’s Half-Acre at Pine Valley – the highest-rated course in the world in Golfweek’s Best rankings – as the OG of Great Hazards, at least in America. However, there’s an unresolved debate about whether club founder George Crump designed No. 7 at Tillinghast’s urging, or whether it came from elsewhere – perhaps from Crump himself.

Dr. Andy Mutch, an architecture historian, says all the available evidence suggests Tillinghast heavily influenced No. 7, including pressing for the club to acquire more land to lengthen it to a par 5, thereby making the hazard, well, that much more hazardous. But in the end, Mutch says, Crump was the “colander” through which ideas of so many great architects of the day poured, and he made all the final decisions at Pine Valley. Mutch said the Great Hazard helped cement Crump’s effort to make the hardest golf course in the world.

Some credit the first U.S. Amateur champion, Charles B. Macdonald, for pioneering the idea on the 540-yard, par-5 ninth hole at National Golf Links of America in New York.

Macdonald himself traced the “Sahara” idea back to Royal St. George’s in England, home of last year’s Open Championship. St. George’s’ sand-free, 239-yard, par-3 third hole is a rugged, nervy test into the sea breeze and over wild grasses. “It’s a visual intimidation he’s replicating,” Mutch says. “You’re standing there and you’re faced with this immediate hazard that almost takes your mind away from the work at hand.”

And one last possible solution to the mystery: Stuart Wolffe, president of the Tillinghast Association, recently played the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland. “As I came down the (14th) and saw how the Hell Bunker worked with the other bunkers that totally go across the fairway, I thought, this was Tilly’s inspiration. I really do believe he got that inspiration (for the Great Hazard) from Old Tom Morris.”

– Mackenzie Warren is Gannett’s Senior Director of News Strategy and a Golfweek course rater.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf World#Design#The Great Hazard#American#Hall Of Fame#Baltusrol Golf Club
