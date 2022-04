BOSTON (CBS) – The pandemic caused all of us to shift gears. For fitness guru Drew LaCombe, he decided to get on the move. Drew LaCombe runs MoveStudios, a mobile gym that is bringing fitness right to the people of Boston. “I saw this moving truck and just saw it and thought, ‘Love at first sight.’ And I was like, you know what, I want to turn that into a gym,” LaCombe said. MoveStudios is Boston’s first mobile fitness studio. If you build it, they will come. And they did, especially when Drew and his crew took the workouts to Boston’s waterfront. “To be...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO