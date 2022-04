On Sunday, students with Temple Sinai presented 80 backpacks full of essential items to give to Martha’s Village and Kitchen and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine. “These are all things we take for granted everyday and it’s nice to give for those who don’t have it,” said volunteer Riley Rosam. “We’re all very thankful for The post Temple Sinai students donate backpacks, hygiene kits to homeless appeared first on KESQ.

HOMELESS ・ 24 DAYS AGO