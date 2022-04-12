ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickin Country 100.5

Amy Borrows Truck, then Truck Stolen

By JD Collins
Kickin Country 100.5
Kickin Country 100.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy had to move something from her home, but they recently got rid of her husband's truck. So they didn't have a vehicle to move the...

kikn.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Tacoma man’s truck stolen four times this year, wife and friend chase suspect

Travis Todd’s Ford F-250 pickup is the last tangible thing the Tacoma man has that once belonged to his father, who passed away last year. This morning, the truck was stolen from his home for the fourth time this year. The tale of recovering the pickup is nothing short of wild – including audio and video of his wife and friends catching the thief red-handed just blocks away and chasing the crook on foot through a nearby neighborhood.
TACOMA, WA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Nonprofit’s truck and bikes stolen in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A program dedicated to empowering individuals through active modes of transportation must now get over a significant hurdle themselves. The group believes everyone should be able to ride, but thieves rode off in their vital work vehicle in the last day. Between Monday (March 21)...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Click10.com

Paramedic volunteer’s truck stolen, towed by thieves

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It looks on camera like a car is towed away, but this isn’t your ordinary towing job. The owner says Ring cam video shows his truck, which contained life-saving medical equipment, was stolen. “If we are in the area and someone is in need...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Have You Seen This Stolen Truck and Trailer In Grand Junction?

A truck and trailer stolen from a Montrose residence were spotted this week in Grand Junction. Can you help authorities find it?. The truck and trailer were stolen from a Montrose residence early Saturday morning and authorities are hoping the public can help them find the truck - and the thief who stole it. On Monday, the truck was reportedly spotted in Grand Junction and the next day there was a sighting in Olathe. An eyewitness described the driver of the truck as "a short Hispanic male."
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
FourStates

UPDATE: Semi truck in late night crash confirmed stolen

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirms this morning (3/17) that the semi truck involved in last night’s crash, was in fact stolen. Chief Deputy, Derek Walrod with the Department says that sheriff’s deputies were sent to Richard’s Truck Repair, located at 462 West 7th, in Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Saginaw News

Stolen truck used to rip out ATM from Bridgeport Township credit union, police say

BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — Bridgeport Township police are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM from a financial institution, an increasingly frequent occurrence. At 5:23 a.m. on Friday, March 18, officers responded to United Financial Credit Union, 5658 Dixie Hwy, for a drive-up ATM that had been pulled from its base. They arrived to find the machine discarded in the parking lot.
SAGINAW, MI
Daily Mail

Lawyer who stole $9million to fuel a cocaine and gambling addiction so bad he was wagering $1million a day, sleeping in his car and showering at the gym is banned from practicing

A lawyer has been banned from practicing for three years after he was jailed for stealing to feed his cocaine-fuelled gambling addiction. Former Sydney lawyer Brody Jack Clarke was jailed for six years in January 2019 after pilfering almost $10 million from media company WIN TV. The Council of the...
GAMBLING
WAFB

4 of 5 violent juveniles recaptured after escaping through attic, crashing stolen truck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five violent youth offenders escaped Thursday morning from the Bridge City Center for Youth, officials say. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says it was notified through 911 calls that the five, ages 16 to 18, escaped around 4:40 a.m. on March 17. Officials say there was “human error” involved and that the teens got into the attic and escaped off the roof.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy