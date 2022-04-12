Big Dave Show Highlights for Tuesday, April 12th!

A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in just a few short weeks. LiveNation announced he is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Vivint on Tuesday, April 19. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 10 a.m. MST. Click here to get tickets.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether it’s a family heirloom or the cozy covering kids wrap up in to watch movies on the weekend, quilts can be found in homes throughout the Tri-State. Some of those quilts were featured in a quilt show hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio...
Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
DOVER — The Tuscarawas County Sports Hall of Fame has announced that tickets are now on sale for the induction banquet and ceremony to honor the living inductees of the Hall's inaugural class. Hosted by Buckeye Career Center on June 18, the induction ceremony will honor the following individuals:...
Comments / 0