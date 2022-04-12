ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Dave Show Highlights for Tuesday, April 12th!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article-Vicki wrote a song for Chelsie’s Birthday and Opening Day and it’s...

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
KUTV

Dave Chappelle announces Salt Lake City show at Vivint Arena

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City in just a few short weeks. LiveNation announced he is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Vivint on Tuesday, April 19. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 10 a.m. MST. Click here to get tickets.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Barry Larkin
Herald-Dispatch

Colors, patterns highlighted during quilt show

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether it’s a family heirloom or the cozy covering kids wrap up in to watch movies on the weekend, quilts can be found in homes throughout the Tri-State. Some of those quilts were featured in a quilt show hosted by the Lawrence County Ohio...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
