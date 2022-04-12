ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

By CNN staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little. For the next...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts for a Year at Its Newest NYC Location

A few lucky New Yorkers will be able to get free donuts for a whole year this week. To celebrate its newest storefront opening in New York City, Krispy Kreme is selecting 30 random customers to receive a Celebration Ticket, which allows them to get 12 free signature glazed donuts every month for a year. Customers will simply have to make a purchase at the store during its opening week for a chance to win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Doughnut#Food Drink#Cnn
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Savvy Deals: Bargains at Krispy Kreme, Chipotle and more

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies. In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).
LUBBOCK, TX
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Wants to Make Your Gas Pain Go Away

Between Russia's war on Ukraine and regular inflation, the cost of gas is seeing some major volatility — while down from a nationwide average record high of $4.33 in mid-March, April 11th's price of $4.11 a gallon is still nearly 30% higher when compared to last year. This situation...
TRAFFIC
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's New Spring Collection Is Tinier Than Ever

Krispy Kreme had a few customers confused last week when they took to social media to reveal a unique new product: L'Original Parfum, a glaze-scented perfume with "sweet notes of vanilla crème" (via Instagram). As we now know, the fragrance announcement ended up being nothing more than an April Fools' Day prank, which may have come as a disappointment to fans that aspire to smell "hot and fresh like an OG." And while we can understand that some doughnut lovers may now be a bit skeptical of new product alerts from the chain, we promise that the latest news from Krispy Kreme is far from a joke.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Popeyes Closings in 2022

The 2020s have been a volatile period for the venerable food chain. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, Eat This, Not That!, Bloomberg.com, and RBI CEO José Cil.
WPRI

Best outdoor propane pizza oven

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pizza fanatics know the best pizzas are often those you make yourself. When cooking your own pizza, you don’t have to worry about a restaurant excluding your favorite toppings. Outdoor pizza ovens are a great addition to your patio, and many of them can be taken with you when camping. The Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven, for example, is popular and small enough to take on the go.
LIFESTYLE
WAFB

WAFB

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy