Folks who have been waiting to indulge in the fest celebrating San Antonio's most puro of food pairings will only need to hang on for a few more months. The Alamo City's two-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will make its return October 8-9. Festival organizers took to social media Sunday to share the dates for the 2022 event, the first since 2020's pandemic lockdown. This year's puro party will be held at the R&J Music Pavilion at 18086 Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO