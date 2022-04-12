ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Preview: Red Wings host Senators for Tigers Night at Little Caesars Arena

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's pastime will be alive and well at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday when the Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators for Tigers Night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. The first 7,500 fans in...

www.nhl.com

NHL
