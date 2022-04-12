ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Lonsdale: Palantir Co-Founder and Tech Guru Has Made Millions

Recently, Joe Lonsdale shared his opinion on Elon Musk. He thinks that Musk will force Twitter to confront its censorship. Musk has a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk backtracked from taking a board position at Twitter just before signing on to the board. Coming back to Lonsdale, he's a highly regarded...

Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Building a Tech Startup Without a Technical Co-Founder

Dudley Gould is the founder of Audapio, an open banking app that lets auditors work with client bank statements directly from the bank. He says he had a great idea but had no idea how to bring it to life. He started his search for a technical co-founder, that dream partner who could help turn his vision into a product. He found a good friend of a friend with the six years of development experience he’d been told his co-founders needed. But the timing wasn’t right and he said the risks associated with trying to build a startup is not something prepared to do.
TECHNOLOGY
Startland News

Innovative tech honored at SXSW has potential to save lives in KC, govtech founder says

Editor’s note: The following story is part of Startland News’ coverage of the SXSW conference in Austin. Click here to read more stories from the 2022 trip. AUSTIN — A tech company from Silicon Valley’s largest city is unleashing a new era of smart infrastructure technology for the world in motion — and Kansas City The post Innovative tech honored at SXSW has potential to save lives in KC, govtech founder says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Exclusive: Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

April 4 (Reuters) - The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer -...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Amazon product manager joins Shelf Engine; Nerdio adds former Microsoft exec to board; Hootsuite hires CPO

— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest raise

Genies, an LA-based digital avatar startup, announced Tuesday that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global. The round was first reported by DealBook. It follows a $65 million Series B raised last May. The round values the startup at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Ex-CEO of antifraud startup pleads guilty to defrauding investors

(Reuters) - The former CEO of cyberfraud prevention company NS8 Inc pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to lying about the company's finances to solicit $123 million in investments. Adam Rogas, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in September 2020 after prosecutors alleged he doctored NS8's bank...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The New York Times

You’re Still Being Tracked on the Internet, Just in a Different Way

Apple and Google are pushing privacy changes, but a shift in digital tracking is giving the bigger platforms an advertising advantage. (Israel Vargas/The New York Times) The internet industry shuddered last year when Apple introduced privacy measures for the iPhone that threatened to upend online tracking and cripple digital advertising. Google pledged similar privacy actions.
INTERNET
geekwire.com

Funding news: Former Amazon VP raises $3M for beauty shopping startup; Tagboard lands more cash

— Trendio, a stealthy Seattle startup building a video shopping service focused on beauty products, raised $3 million. The company is led by Alex Perez-Tenessa, a former vice president at Amazon who most recently led the tech giant’s U.S. Prime Video business. He also was a VP for Amazon’s global digital and physical books business, and was a vice president of beauty and personal care for CVS Health for four years before joining Amazon in 2017.
SEATTLE, WA
TheConversationCanada

Gig workers aren't self-employed – they're modern-day feudal serfs

To understand neo-villeiny, we first need to understand medieval villeiny. The villeins of medieval Europe were a type of serf (a tenant farmer) that were bonded to a landlord they paid rent to, and for whom they carried out additional work. Feudalism has been replaced by capitalism, and a new villeiny — or neo-villeiny — has emerged to reflect the relationship between a worker and an organization, in which the latter benefits far more than the former. Neo-villeiny still has the core characteristics of medieval villeiny, but instead of the feudal relationship between the landlord and the villein, neo-villeiny describes the relationship...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Bitcoin: Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and other celebrities pour millions into crypto startup MoonPay

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and Drake are among dozens of celebrities to invest tens of millions of dollars into the crypto startup MoonPay.The Miami-based firm, whose software allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency, raised $87 million from the stars, adding to a previously announced $555 million funding round.The financing sees MoonPay valued at $3.4 billion, making it one of the most valuable crypto companies in the US.A total of 60 high-profile investors joined the latest round, including musicians, sports stars and actors, many of whom have previously expressed interest in the cryptocurrency space through the purchase of non-fungible tokens...
CELEBRITIES
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

In Love, With Business: Lessons From Co-Founder Couples

Tiffany Chen remembers sitting on a plastic bucket turned upside down over a drain that was spewing wastewater into the kitchen of the Austin-based cookie-delivery company she had co-founded. It was 2001, torrential rain was overwhelming the city's drainage and sewer system, and Tiffany was trying to do whatever she could to keep the flood level from reaching the electrical outlets. She and her business partner and now husband, Leon, had begun their company out of an apartment as college kids just two years earlier, and this small kitchen, in a storefront they shared with a potato restaurant called Spudnik, was their first official place of business. The two of them had been working day and night since graduation to meet the surging local demand for their service, but they hadn't managed yet to break out of the cycle of doing almost everything themselves--including flood control.
SMALL BUSINESS
