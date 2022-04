On Tuesday, former Auburn defensive back Brandon King inked a new deal with the Indianapolis Colts. After going undrafted in 2015, King signed with the New England Patriots. The Alabama native spent seven seasons in Foxborough. Although he hasn’t played exclusively at outside linebacker, King has seen significant playing time on special teams. Throughout the course of his career, he has also won two super bowls with the Patriots.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO