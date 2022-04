BOSTON (CBS) — We kind of knew it was going to come to this when the Celtics clinched the No. 2 seed in the East. Boston will host the Brooklyn Nets in what should be a thrilling and entertaining first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 of the series is set for Sunday in Boston. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. The Nets clinched the Eastern Conference’s seven-seed with a 115-108 play-in win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. Kyrie Irving led the way with 34 points off 12-for-15 shooting, hitting his first 12 attempts. Irving didn’t miss his...

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO