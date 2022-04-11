Could Steelers Get Both and Move Back Into First Round of NFL Draft?

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just over two weeks away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft. But that isn't stopping us from putting out new mock drafts every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast. Hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts every Monday and give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't keeping their NFL Draft thoughts a secret, and their love for quarterbacks has made plenty of headlines to feel it's their first direction. With that comes questions of "who." Who will be available at pick 20? Who do the Steelers value most? Who will they draft?
Dwayne Haskins' family will hold a celebration of life for the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback later this month. Haskins was killed over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida while training with teammates. The 24-year-old was set to compete for the Steelers' starting quarterback position this season, and immediately following the news, came an outpour of love and support.
The Pittsburgh Steelers retained a veteran piece of their offensive line unit Tuesday. J.C. Hassenauer, who filled in admirably at center for Pittsburgh last season, was tendered by the Steelers as an exclusive rights free agent earlier in the year. The team announced that he signed the tender via Twitter;...
On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers communications director Burt Lauten released the statement below from Kalabrya Haskins. She is the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins was tragically killed last Saturday in South Florida. Haskins wanted to offer her gratitude to everyone who has been there for her and her...
The Steelers still have plenty of questions ahead of the NFL Draft, but how believable are some of them? Let's run through a list of 'Buy or Sell' options. We're two weeks away from the NFL Draft and things are heating up. Find out what's real and what's overblown for the Steelers.
The Steelers are turning over every stone in their search for their future quarterback. As the era of Ben Roethlisberger fades, Pittsburgh is hosting a pair of potential options this week. “More visits: The #Steelers host #Nevada QB Carson Strong today and #OleMiss QB Matt Corral tomorrow as they continue...
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is considered a first-round talent in the upcoming NFL Draft, and two noted prognosticators have the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him with the No. 20 overall pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein each kept Pickett in his adopted home city in their respective...
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason took a tragic turn Saturday with the news that quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a vehicle on a Florida interstate. Haskins, who recently signed his tender to return to Pittsburgh for the upcoming season, was on his way back to Pittsburgh after working out with several teammates prior to his tragic accident. He was just 24 years old.
