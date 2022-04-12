ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Are So in Love! Meet ‘The Parent Trap’ Actor’s Wife

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6LmN_0f6w8NaD00
Ed Rode/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock

The Parent Trap actor Dennis Quaid has always been searching for his forever love! He was married three times before meeting his soulmate, Laura Savoie. The couple always look inseparable during their rare red carpet appearances and glimpses that they show fans into their relationship.

Who Was Dennis Quaid Married to Before Laura Savoie?

The Emmy nominee married his first wife, actress P.J. Soles, in 1978 and divorced in 1983. Five years later, Dennis starred opposite Meg Ryan in the thriller film D.O.A. After falling in love on set, they decided to pursue a relationship together. They tied the knot in 1991 and welcomed their son, Jack Henry Quaid, the following year. Their marriage did not last, and the pair were officially divorced in 2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esPWN_0f6w8NaD00
Alan Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

In 2004, Dennis married real estate agent Kimberly Buffington. The couple welcomed fraternal twins via surrogate in 2007: Zoe Grace Quaid and Thomas Boone Quaid. The pair split in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. The Texas native also dated model Santa Auzina from 2016 to 2019.

Who Is Dennis Quaid’s Wife Laura Savoie?

Dennis was captivated from the moment he met the blonde beauty, 39 years his junior. He addressed critics of their age gap in a November 2019 interview with The Guardian.

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me,” he explained. “I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Laura is a PhD student at the University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business. She previously attended the University of Notre Dame to attain her first master’s degree. Prior to that, she graduated at the top of her class at Pepperdine University in 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile. In October 2019, Dennis popped the question during a vacation to Hawaii.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous,” the Truth actor shared with Extra at the time about his romantic proposal. “It was very much a surprise [for Laura]. I had the ring in my pocket … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. I wanted it to be private.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASWm8_0f6w8NaD00
AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The lovebirds planned to wed in Hawaii where their proposal took place, however, they postponed their initial plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, Dennis and Laura eloped in Santa Barbara with only their pastor in attendance. The beautiful bride gushed about her husband after saying, “I do,” in an interview with People.

“It’s like nothing can bring him down,” she said. “Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Dennis Quaid’s Kids: Everything To know About His 3 Children

Dennis Quaid is known as a ‘dad type’ in movies. But did you know he has a set of fraternal twins? Find out more about the actor’s three kids!. Dennis Quaid has built a career playing the ‘dad’ to some of our favorite stars: AnnaSophia Robb, Jake Gyllenhaal, and no fewer than two Lindsay Lohan‘s in Disney’s 1998 movie, The Parent Trap! But there are only three people on Earth who get to call Dennis ‘Dad’ in real life — his three kids! And two of them, just like The Parent Trap, are twins.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Woody Harrelson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Laura Louie, Plus His Previous Marriage

The Oscar-nominated star has been married twice! Find out all about Laura Louie and Nancy Simon here. Woody Harrelson is the epitome of a television actor making a successful transition to the big screen. The 60-year-old Texas native became a household name in the late 80s with his hilarious turn as the dim-witted, good-natured Woody on the sitcom Cheers before heading off for the movies. It wasn’t long before he was awarded with Oscar nominations for his work in 1997’s The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 2010’s The Messenger and 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While he may not have taken home the big prize, he certainly cemented himself as an A-list actor. More recently, he can be seen in Solo: A Stars Wars Story and the superhero flick Venom.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Dennis Quaid and Ex-Wife Change Child Custody Agreement For Twins

Dennis Quaid and his ex-wife, Kimberly, are switching up how they take care of their kids ... and now it's a more even split. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Dennis and Kimberly agreed to a 2 weeks on, 2 weeks off schedule for child custody ... with each parent getting their twins for 2 weeks at a time and then swapping.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Dennis Quaid
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Pepperdine University
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, dies of stomach cancer: 'We are devastated'

Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, has died of stomach cancer at age 37, the "Milkshake" singer's rep confirms to TODAY. “After a tough two-year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike," the statement read. "An amazing Father, husband, and friend who...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy