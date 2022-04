The Buffalo Bills picked Josh Allen with the 7th overall pick in the 2018 draft. And from these reactions, it's a good thing the fans weren't making the picks. Josh Allen has been the best thing that the Bills franchise has seen in decades. He's come to this city and embraced it like no other player has. He's broken records that have been here since the 90's and is arguably one of the best Buffalo Bills ever.

