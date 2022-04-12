ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

New 50th Anniversary Vault Collection Decorative Plate Available at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new decorative plate is now available as part of the 50th anniversary Vault Collection at Walt Disney World. We found this at Main...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 2

Related
DoYouRemember?

Disney Guest Is Officially ‘Done With Disney’ After Awful Experience

An anonymous Disney park guest is claiming they are “done with Disney” after they had an awful experience at one of the parks. It had been the first time that the guest had gone to a Disney park in six years, and they definitely didn’t have the experience they’d hoped for. “I’m at [Disney World] for the first time in about six years and frankly everything is worse,” the guest explained.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back Something Some Felt Was Gone for Good

Some parts of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report World sit on the bleeding edge of technology. Certainly "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios and "Pandora: The World of Avatar" at Animal Kingdom bring theme-park visitors some amazing advancements in ride technology while offering fully immersive experiences.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Collection#Travel Agent#World Of Disney#Walt Disney World#Vault Collection Plate#Wdw News#Pluto
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Park Pass Availability Reduced for April, Magic Kingdom Unavailable Most Dates

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, the Annual Passholder Park Pass availability calendar has been updated with more availability. See the update here for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders awoke this morning to find the available park pass selections drastically reduced in comparison to yesterday. Overnight, Disney...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Adds Statement Estimating Guests Could Use Lightning Lane for ‘2 or 3’ Attractions Per Day

Walt Disney World has added a new statement to its webpage about Disney Genie+ estimating how often guests will be able to take advantage of the upcharge service each day. The new addition says, “On average, guests can enter 2 to 3 attractions or experiences per day using the Lightning Lane entrance if the first selection is made early in the day.” Currently, no limits have been placed on how many standard Lightning Lane reservations can be booked in a day, though individual Lightning Lanes purchases for select high-demand attractions are restricted to two per guest per day. Guests can purchase the service and begin making reservations beginning at 7 AM on the day of their visit, while additional time slots can be booked once the first one is used or expires, or two hours after park opening or when the first reservations are made, whichever comes first.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
DoYouRemember?

Are Walt Disney World Guests Done With The Famous Park?

There have been a lot of complaints coming in about Walt Disney World from unhappy guests, and this bears asking the question—are guests done with Disney for good? Spencer Wright, a writer with WDWinfo.com, has been speculating this since 2019, noting that more and more guests had been complaining of a decline in their overall experience.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Fantasmic’ Moat Drained Again at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Though the “Fantasmic!” moat was refilled and Steamboat Willie refurbished earlier this year at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the moat has been drained once again. Twitter user bioreconstruct shared this aerial photo of the “Fantasmic!” theater. The water visible in the moat is from recent rain. Trash cans are staged in a line at the back of the stands.
TRAVEL
KTEN.com

An Ultimate Guide to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/an-ultimate-guide-to-the-walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom/. Ah, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. This childhood dream for many gets referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” almost interchangeably. While technically the “happiest place” moniker belongs to Disneyland for reasons explained by Dr. Takaragawa at Chapman University, it still applies to its sister park in Florida.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Closing at 5 PM on Wednesday, April 6

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closing early at 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 for a private event. As a result, table-service restaurants will close starting at 4:30 p.m., and live shows will end early. “Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage” will have its last performance at 4:00 p.m. “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” will have its last performance at 4:30 p.m. “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!” will have its last performance at 4:30 p.m. The Pixar Pals Motorcade will have its last performance at 3:50 p.m.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Disney World Brings Back One Of Its Priciest Offerings

While a visit to a Disney park may leave one with the impression that things are almost back to normal, the key word here is almost. From nightly shows like "Fantasmic!" and "World of Color" to various restaurants and character dining, a number of things are still closed due to the pandemic.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Mickey Mouse Leash and Collar Set Debuts at Downtown Disney District

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If your pet still needs that extra touch of Disney for their accessories, you might consider looking no further than this new Mickey Mouse leash and collar set we found at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
PETS
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts Water Bottle Shines at Universal Studios Hollywood

We found this shiny Hogwarts crest water bottle at the Studio Store at Universal Studios Hollywood Upper Lot. This dark blue bottle features the Hogwarts crest in red and gold. The side of the bottle says “Hogwarts” in gold lettering. The four houses of Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Gryffindor, and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy