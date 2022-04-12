Back to sunshine this afternoon, warmer too!

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO