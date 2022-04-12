ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Back to sunshine this afternoon, warmer too!

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning rain comes to an end shortly. By late in the afternoon we will be brighter and warmer with highs into the upper 60s! Well above our average high of 58° for this time of year. Overnight will be partly clear and mild with lows...

www.abc6.com

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
The Independent

Frosty weekend in store before milder weather for Easter

Frosty mornings are on the cards across the UK this weekend, but forecasters have said milder weather is on the way for Easter.Highs of 19C could hit the south east of England by midweek – a few degrees above the average for the time of year.Similar temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend, with the Met Office saying dry and sunny conditions are expected.To ensure you make the most of #Saturday, here's the #4cast with all the detail on what you can expect from the weather 👇 pic.twitter.com/TrgQkXAZae— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2022Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “The further south and...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy, afternoon rain chance

It'll be a cool and breezy finish to the weekend and while there's still a spotty shower chance this afternoon, most of the day will be dry.Expect a mix of sun and clouds otherwise with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph will make it feel more like the 40s.Skies turn mostly clear overnight, and it'll be cold for April with temps dropping into the 30s for most.After a chilly start again Monday morning, we rebound nicely to seasonable temps right around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will give way to more high clouds by evening.A few scattered showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning before skies quickly clear for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s except along the coasts where temps will hang in the 60s.
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ABC6.com

Morning showers, brightening this afternoon

Waking up to scattered showers this morning. The first half of the day stays overcast and damp with some showers possible until the lunch hour. From there we will begin to dry out and clear out. By late in the afternoon we will be brighter and warmer with highs into the upper 60s! Well above our average high of 58° for this time of year. Overnight will be partly clear and mild with lows in the 40s.
KX News

The wind ends but all eyes are watching snow next week

Today: Wind stays a factor all day with decreasing clouds and afternoon sunshine. NW winds will stay as high at around 30 MPH, gusting to around 55 MPH. Light snow east of HWY 83 will slowly exit throughout the morning. Tonight: Clear skies with decreasing NW wind to 10-15 MPH. Lows will be cooler and […]
ABC6.com

Pleasant Overnight, Scattered Showers Saturday

Tonight, a few clouds and comfortable. Great night for a fire pit. Low to mid 40s by morning. Saturday, clouds, some sun at times, with scattered showers. A little bit of everything with temps mid to upper 50s. 9 A.M. through 3 P.M. highest chance for showers. Saturday night, a few clouds. Around 40°.
