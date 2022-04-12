ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, LA

Bobby Joe Gibson

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Joe Gibson, a longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on April 6, 2022, at the age of 85. Bobby Joe was born in Jena, Louisiana on December 29, 1936. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked his entire career...

www.stmarynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Wanda Terry Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Wanda Terry Gibson, 62, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Mrs. Gibson was born Dec. 23, 1959 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Winfield Scott and Esther Mae Hall Terry. She was a member of Cartledge Creek Baptist Church and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rebecca Smith Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Rebecca Smith Gibson, 59, of Rockingham, passed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Rebecca Smith Gibson was born on Nov. 10, 1962 to parents Steve Sharp and Judy Garganious. Mrs. Gibson is survived by her son, Michael Gibson (Kenny) of Rockingham; sisters, Victoria Collins (Bo) of Rockingham, Peggy...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Niles Daily Star

Jimmy P. Gibson, of Marcellus

Jimmy P. Gibson, 74, of Marcellus, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel in Dowagiac. A Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jimmy’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.
MARCELLUS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy