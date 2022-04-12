ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA dairy numbers seem off

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 12, 2022 By Nicole Heslip Filed Under: Dairy, Dairy, News. A dairy economist says the latest USDA dairy reports don’t add up. Nate Donnay with StoneX says when analyzing the total number of milk components produced...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

‘No-Antibiotics’ Beef Tests Positive, Study Says

Some of the beef cattle in a no-antibiotics program tested positive for antibiotics, which could call into question the “raised without antibiotics” label on products, according to a new study in Science. Most cattle in the study — about 85% — tested negative for antibiotics. However, 10% came...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | April 11, 2022

The USDA released its second Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 2%, compared to 3% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Agriculture#Dairy Product#Production Report
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Concerning Reason Lucky Charms Cereal Is Being Investigated By The FDA

The shadowy puppeteers behind Big Cereal are pulling at strings again, only this time it's not a wascally wabbit or a senile baker they are trying to hide behind the curtain. Something far more serious is afoot at General Mills, and (tragically, given the recent St. Patrick's Day holiday) this time around, it's a leprechaun who's taking heavy fire for an unusual occurrence...
FOOD SAFETY
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

Add Almond Milk to the List of Product Shortages in 2022

If you shop regularly at a grocery store, you probably noticed that a few items are out of stock. While it's usual for some grocery store items to be out of stock, the percentage has been running above average for the last few years. Some people on social media are also complaining about a shortage of almond milk. Is there an almond milk shortage in 2022?
AGRICULTURE
WECT

FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination

(Gray News) - Plastikon Healthcare, based in Kansas, is voluntarily recalling a select number of products sold nationally due to possible bacteria contamination. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported that the pharmaceutical company is recalling three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide due to microbial contamination and failure to properly investigate failed microbial testing.
HEALTH
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Is Your “Organic Cotton” Actually Organic? Probably Not.

The “organic cotton” you’re spending a little more money on might not be organic. When companies put the words “organic cotton” on their products, it lures in consumers who want to make a change and are willing to splurge a little and pay for the same pair of sweatpants that are significantly more expensive than their non-organic counterparts.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy