Skydiver Miraculously Survived After Her Parachute Got Tangled Round Her Leg

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’ trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO