Business

Inflation hits highest level in 40 years

KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Consumer price inflation has hit 8.5% in March,...

www.kpvi.com

Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cnn
Footwear News

Consumer Inflation Fears Hit a New High in March As Spending Slows

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are expressing growing concern over rising costs due to inflation. Consumers in March said they expect inflation to grow 6.6% over the next year, according to the March 2022 survey of consumer expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data. This expectation is higher than the 6% growth over a year expected as of February. In the short term, median inflation uncertainty reached a series high. Meanwhile, the median expectation for inflation three years down the line decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

US inflation rises at fastest pace in more than 40 years

The Labour Department said that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March. US inflation has soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, new figures show. The rising costs for food, fuel, housing and other necessities have squeezed consumers and wiped out the...
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.The unemployment rate fell back once again, to 3.9% in the most recent quarter.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for November 2021 to January 2022 show that ▪️ employment was 75.6% ▪️ unemployment was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Inflation rises faster than expected as food and fuel prices jump

Fuel and food prices are rising so fast that it helped send UK inflation to another 30-year high in March, even before household energy bills spiked, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 7% in the year to March, up from 6.2% in February.It was once more the highest point since March 1992, when inflation stood at 7.1%.The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 6.2% in the year to March 2022.This is up from the 5.5% growth in the year to February 2022 https://t.co/wMrnkLaLOy— Office for National...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

U.S. Home Sales Decline Despite Inventory of Properties Hitting Highest Levels Since 2008

U.S. home sales took a dip despite the inventory of numerous properties being at the highest level since 2008. What’s going on here? According to the Commerce Department, rising mortgage rates and higher house prices played a role in this decline. This combination is putting the squeeze on first-time homebuyers who are in the market. It also turns people away from wanting to possibly make a move from one house to another.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Small Businesses Are Raising Prices to Keep Up With Inflation

Click here to read the full article. Small business owners are feeling the sting of surging inflation. One in three (33%) of small business owners polled in Q1 said that inflation costs are their primary concern in running their business, according to a quarterly survey from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. The survey, conducted in January amid Omicron surges in the U.S., reveal that inflation and supply chain challenges still rank among the top concern for small businesses. Given inflationary challenges, 67% of small business owners said they have raised their prices to stay afloat. 41% said they have cut...
BUSINESS

