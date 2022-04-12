LSU baseball vs. Lamar postponed because of inclement weather

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of Arkansas State’s longest-standing rivalries is set to continue next season. A-State Nation was the first to report that Arkansas State and Little Rock will play four games in men’s basketball over the next four seasons. Little Rock is in their last season...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
The Tallahassee Community College baseball team was limited to five hits in a 5-1 loss to fourth ranked Chipola Wednesday. Ziggy Thomas drove in the lone run of the game in the sixth inning with an RBI triple.
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Two more members of New Mexico State’s 2021-22 men’s basketball team entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday. Will McNair, the Aggies’ starting center for much of the season and Levar Williams, who played sparingly in 17 games, both elected to transfer. There have now been six Aggies enter […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Derick Hamilton, a 6’10 forward from Bossier Parish Community College, signed a letter of intent with UTEP on Wednesday, the school announced. Originally from Baton Rouge, Louis., Hamilton averaged 11 points per game on almost 70 percent shooting in 30 games (23 starts) for BPCC in 2021-22. Hamilton will have […]
LSU didn’t get a midweek tuneup at home this week, as its game against the Lamar Cardinals was postponed. Now, coach Jay Johnson and his team will return to the field on Thursday night for a road series that will likely be the Tigers’ toughest yet. The squad...
North Texas will head into a key Conference USA series against Louisiana Tech this weekend atop the league’s West Division standings. UNT bounced back from a loss to UTSA in the opener of a series last week to win the final two games. The Mean Green (23-8) are 12-3 in C-USA play and have the best conference record in the league.
