Trucker dies when load dislodges in snowy conditions

By Star-Tribune staff
 1 day ago

A Colorado man died early Tuesday when the semi-truck he was driving jackknifed in snowy conditions, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

Enrique Lozano Castro, 47, died after the load he was carrying dislodged and intruded into his cab.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday as Castro was driving west on Interstate 80. The highway crested a hill, and Castro began to brake due to other nearby crashes, the highway patrol reported.

The trailed being pulled by the semi jackknifed, causing the truck to travel off the road. The tires burrowed into the soft dirt, causing the truck to stop abruptly.

The trailer was hauling heavy metal piping and I-beams and was only secured with nylon strapping, the highway patrol said. With the abrupt stop, the load dislodged and and shifted to the front.

The pipe and beams intruded into the cabin, where they struck Castro. He died at the scene.

The highway patrol is investigating equipment failure as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

Four other semi-trucks wrecked in the same location, according to a Uinta County Fire Facebook post. Conditions, according to the post, were "extremely icy."

No other injuries were reported.

Twenty people have died so far on Wyoming roads. At this point last year, 25 people had died in wrecks.

