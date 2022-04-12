News Conference: Big Hole Fire AM Update - April 12, 2022

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to the Big Hole Fire in Belen. The fire started Monday around 1:30 p.m. and has so far burned about 300 acres. It remains 0% contained. The fire is burning on both sides of the Rio Grande. Evacuations remain in place for residents of about 200 homes. An evacuation center has been established at the Belen Recreation Center at 305 Eagle Lane. There are reports of structures burned. About 100 firefighters from multiple agencies are assisting the Forestry Division and Valencia County Fire Department, including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and local volunteer fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

