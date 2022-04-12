ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia County, NM

News Conference: Big Hole Fire AM Update - April 12, 2022

KRQE News 13

Big Hole Fire in Belen; 0% contained, has burned about 300 acres

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to the Big Hole Fire in Belen. The fire started Monday around 1:30 p.m. and has so far burned about 300 acres. It remains 0% contained. The fire is burning on both sides of the Rio Grande. Evacuations remain in place for residents of about 200 homes. An evacuation center has been established at the Belen Recreation Center at 305 Eagle Lane. There are reports of structures burned. About 100 firefighters from multiple agencies are assisting the Forestry Division and Valencia County Fire Department, including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and local volunteer fire departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Structures damaged by Big Hole Fire in Belen

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews say the biggest factor in fighting the Big Hole Fire in Belen is the weather. People in the area say it’s heartbreaking after the fire burned down a home and multiple structures. Video from Donna Armijo’s security cameras shows the fire and...
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Valencia County, NM
Belen, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews work to contain Hermits Peak Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prescribed burn, on a windy day, in the Santa Fe National Forest has erupted into a wildfire. This isn’t the first time this has happened. Crews conducting a prescribed burn Wednesday say it quickly turned into a wildfire called the Hermits Peak Fire. It’s about 12 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Julie Anne Overton with the Santa Fe National Forest explains, “the thing you have to remember or realize about this fire is that it is in extremely steep, rocky terrain, very rugged, very remote.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSLTV

1 firefighter injured, 19 structures damaged as wildfire burns in New Mexico

(CNN) — A New Mexico wildfire, dubbed the Big Hole fire, has scorched approximately 850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Valencia County officials. At least one firefighter suffered a minor burn injury Monday and is recovering at home, Valencia Fire Chief Matt Propp said. One home and 18 outbuildings have been damaged or destroyed, the department said in a Facebook post.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: Crews battle McBride Fire in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The McBride fire started on April 12 along Warrior Drive near McBride Drive in Ruidoso. Crews have been working to secure structures and contain the fire. Evacuations have been recommended as of April 13.
RUIDOSO, NM
KOAT 7

One dead, one injured in Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured other person. Police say two people were shot at a gas station parking lot near Tramway and Copper. Two people were taken to the hospital. One person later died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Midway Fire at Chaves County east of Midway estimated 100+ acres; unknown containment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A fire in Chaves County east of Midway started as a prescribed burn Thursday. Midway Fire and Rescue says the fire started as a prescribed burn that got out of control. The fire has burned more than 100 acres. According to a Facebook post by Midway Fire and EMS no structures have been burned, but some residents had fire up to their houses. Multiple departments are on hand to assist with fire. It is unclear how much this fire has been contained.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
KVIA

Strong winds fuel New Mexico wildfires, prompt evacuations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Strong spring winds are fueling wildfires in New Mexico and prompting evacuations south of Albuquerque where some structures have burned. About 100 firefighters were battling the latest blaze that broke out Monday sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles in the Rio Grande Valley. A shelter has been set up at a community center in rural Belen. KOAT-TV footage showed at least one residence burning near Rio Communities. In northern New Mexico near Las Vegas, a larger interagency team with more than 170 firefighters assumed command of a prescribed fire that jumped containment lines last week and has burned about a square mile.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Portales Fire Department battling grass fire along U.S. 70

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Portales Fire Department responded to a fire that started on State Road 467 near U.S. 70. At this time, they are stopping traffic on U.S. 70. They are asking for people to avoid the area and watch for emergency workers as they fight the fire. KRQE News 13 will update this as […]
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Car show shutdown, Stolen gun, Strong winds, Prices dropping, Honoring Officer Talley

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque woman competes in triathlon following near-fatal accident Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players from the week One man dead following Farmington Police officer involved shooting Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall Gladiators get first win of the season Average US gas price drops 10 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews work to contain McBride Fire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The McBride Fire is in the heart of Ruidoso and thousands of people were forced to flee. The areas of Homestead Acres, Eagle Creek, McBride, Snowcap and Timberline were hit the hardest. Crews have been able to keep the fire from moving into Paradise Canyon...
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

1 detained after fatal stabbing in Southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested one person they say fatally stabbed another person in southeast Albuquerque. It happened in the 1300 block of Wellesley Dr., which is near Gibson and Carlisle. Police said it was the result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect. No other information has been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

