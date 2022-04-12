ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple’s Cook on privacy: ‘a data-industrial complex built on surveillance’

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LFqDt_0f6vhbtU00
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Summit 2022 in Washington, D.C. Brooks Kraft/Apple, Inc.

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook renewed a cautionary theme at a major privacy conference Tuesday, warning consumers of a “data-industrial complex built on surveillance.”

Apple

AAPL,

+1.60%

has made privacy a linchpin of its marketing strategy and advocated privacy law while steadfastly warning of the dangers of legislation that goes too far and compromises consumers. One such law, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, goes into effect next year and is likely to free developers from onerous commission fees charged by Apple, Google parent Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL,

+1.61%

GOOG,

+1.39%

and other major app platforms. Apple and Cook have warned the law would result in sideloading, or allowing some unsecure alternate app stores on the App Store.

Speaking at the International Association of Privacy Professionals in Washington, D.C., Cook said Apple is “deeply concerned” sideloading apps on its iOS platform would allow apps to “circumvent the App Store” and let “data-hungry companies” skirt Apple’s privacy rules and “once again track our users against their will.”

Still, Cook — who has called privacy “one of the top issues of the century” in interviews and speeches the past few years — continued a call Tuesday for “a strong, comprehensive privacy law in the United States. But we are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim.”

Cook delivered the remarks less than a week after Apple bolted the State Privacy and Security Coalition, a major coalition pushing for industry-friendly privacy legislation. Apple said it dropped out because it believes those bills don’t adequately protect user privacy.

“Apple finds itself at an interesting crossroads where its efforts to prioritize security and privacy of user data and its ecosystem are butting heads with regulators desire to recapture some control over its closed ecosystem and the anti-competitive environment it creates,” Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, told MarketWatch. “Historically, a lack of competition was bad for consumers, but the advent of these mega platforms has created best-in-class experiences that require tighter ecosystem controls — especially if protecting data and privacy is a priority.”

Cook’s keynote speech was part of a program Tuesday that includes Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, whose agency has targeted Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

+0.74%

for its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp; Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+1.46%

President Brad Smith, who has adopted the role of a White Knight in Big Tech’s dance with antitrust legislation; and Didier Reynolds, European Commissioner for Justice.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. intelligence agencies warn Putin may use Biden backing of Ukraine as pretext for new round of election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin might use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
shefinds

‘I’m A Tech Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

That app you just downloaded can seem like a lot of fun at first — or it may be one of the more convenient and practical apps you’ve ever used. But, unbeknownst to you, it could also be the source of myriad privacy and security woes. Some apps are simply worse for your security than others, and knowing which apps are suspect amongst tech experts is a good way to avoid giving away data you never intended to part ways with. Tech Expert Venessa Ezekiel, the Lead Editor at Oofloo, says this is the one app she recommends all iPhone users delete immediately to boost your security and privacy.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
The New York Times

You’re Still Being Tracked on the Internet, Just in a Different Way

Apple and Google are pushing privacy changes, but a shift in digital tracking is giving the bigger platforms an advertising advantage. (Israel Vargas/The New York Times) The internet industry shuddered last year when Apple introduced privacy measures for the iPhone that threatened to upend online tracking and cripple digital advertising. Google pledged similar privacy actions.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
TheStreet

Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. The decision is aimed at two things:...
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your Android phone

Following on from our previous article showing how you can clear cookies on iPhone devices, this quick guide will show you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone and mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser readily will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Law#Apple Inc#Big Tech#1 60#The European Union#Digital Markets Act#Alphabet Inc#The App Store
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg May Get Leapfrogged Into the Metaverse

It’s been a few weeks since Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report saw its stock slammed after disclosing massive spending on its metaverse initiatives. In the intervening weeks, shares of the company have continued to trade far below recent highs, basically at levels last...
BUSINESS
CNET

FTC Chair Pushes Privacy Rules, Calls for Limits on Data Collection

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said it is time that the agency, which is tasked with enforcing consumer privacy protections, "reassess" rules around what data companies can collect about consumers and how they secure that data. Khan, who was speaking Monday at an event hosted by the International Association...
LAW
Chicago Defender

Digital Privacy: Is Data Ownership The Next Frontier?

As internet usage has become a routine activity, so has the mining, analyzing and monetizing of personal information – much of it done without the individuals’ knowledge. According to a Gallup poll, two-thirds of employees in white-collar jobs work from home at least part of the time, meaning there is more activity and personal data in cyberspace than at any other time in history.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

These fake crypto wallets want to steal from iPhone and Android users

Cyber criminals are attempting to stealing cryptocurrency from Android and iPhone users by luring them into downloading malicious apps posing as cryptocurrency wallet services. Cybersecurity researchers at ESET have identified over 40 copycat websites designed to look like those of popular cryptocurrency websites, but which actually trick users into downloading...
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com to rebrand its free IMDb TV as Amazon Freevee

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +3.15% said Wednesday that it is rebranding its free streaming service IMDb TV as Amazon Freevee, effective April 27. The company said Amazon Free will expand with a launch in Germany later this year following a launch in the United Kingdom last September. Amazon added that Freevee will grow its originals slate by 70% in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

129K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy