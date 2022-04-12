ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he told Korean Zombie as he smashed him showing caring side for rival

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ALEX VOLKANOVSKI has revealed he asked the Korean Zombie if he was sure he wanted to keep fighting during his triumphant title defence at UFC 273.

The Aussie made it 11 straight wins as he completely outclassed his 37-year-old foe in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUfMX_0f6veKgw00
Alex Volkanovski has revealed what he said to Korean Zombie seconds before viciously beating him Credit: Getty

Volkanovski secured the victory by smashing him early in the fourth round, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

The star admitted to Daily Mail Australia that he thought the contest should have been halted earlier.

And now footage has emerged moments before the bell for that final round of him asking Jung Chan-sung: “Do you want to keep doing this?”

Featherweight champion Volkanovski said: “I was so good I started feeling a little bad.

“I asked: ‘Are you alright? Do you want to keep doing this?’”

“That just shows how good I was, to have guys like that asking for it.

“After the third, I didn't think he should go, he looked defeated.

“A lot of those shots were big shots.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Volkanovski, who is a married father-of-two, also admitted that he felt guilty after spotting Zombie’s wife cageside after delivering the vicious beating.

The Korean and his partner were later both seen embracing in tears and he now looks to be on the verge of retirement from UFC.

Volkanovski added: “I started feeling bad. He was talking about retiring, I felt bad. What I did to him in front of his wife.

“I'm looking at them and I'm feeling bad.”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC star Brian Ortega shares video of corrupt cops in Mexico: “They took my license so I won’t be able to get back home”

UFC star Brian Ortega has shared footage of police officers refusing to let him leave after he didn’t give them money. In the last few years Brian Ortega may not have been as active as he would’ve liked, but he’s still been able to establish himself as one of the best featherweights in the game today. After taking a few years off following his defeat to Max Holloway, he came back and put on a fantastic display to defeat The Korean Zombie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Volkanovski
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Update On Missing WWE SmackDown Star’s Status

So that’s where she went? There are a lot of people on the WWE roster and it can be difficult to keep track of some of them. With so many people around, there is a real chance that WWE might not have something for everyone. It can be frustrating for both the wrestlers and the fans alike, and that seems to be the case again with a WWE star who hasn’t been around much in the first place.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Romero: I Knew That I Was Innocent; I Just Didn't Wanna End Up Like DeShaun Watson

Rolando Romero was confident he would withstand the most trying time of his life because he was certain the truth was on his side. Romero informed Brian Custer during the newest episode of the Showtime broadcaster’s podcast that he believes money motivated “an evil person” to file a police report against him late in October in Henderson, Nevada. Police detectives in that Las Vegas suburb investigated a woman’s sexual assault allegation against Romero, which forced Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime to remove Romero from his pay-per-view main event versus Gervonta Davis, which was scheduled for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
HENDERSON, NV
thesource.com

T.I. Pays Comedian After She Proved He Disrespected Her First

Could T.I. have made the most expensive heckle in history? While he may have crowned himself the King of the South, the 41-year-old Atlanta native may not have been exemplifying King behavior in a comedy club earlier this week after the comedian Lauren Knight exposed T.I. for disrespecting her during her set.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aussie#Daily Mail Australia
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thebrag.com

Da Baby repeatedly tries to kiss fan who rejects his advances

Da Baby was recently caught on video greeting fans and repeatedly trying to kiss one fan in the crowd who rejected each of his kiss attempts. In a video posted to Twitter by XXL Magazine, Da baby can be seen greeting a crowd of fans outside a hotel. At the beginning of the video, Da Baby appears to be pulling himself out of the crowd of grabbing hands before moving further down through the crowd.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Neil Magny scolds Jorge Masvidal for his alleged attack on Colby Covington: “That just takes it back to like the old school primitive days of MMA”

Neil Magny isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington. Back in March, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. He allegedly attacked Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach. “Gamebred” was released from jail on $15,000 bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Fake Lil Durk Fools Fans, Swarmed By Crowd While Exiting Mall

Hip Hop loves finding people who resemble their favorite artists. It's common to see memes made about people who could be a famous person's doppelganger, and this time around, it's a Fake Lil Durk who has been capitalizing on his moment. We've previously reported on the Fake Drake making moves in Miami as he was photographed trying to make his way into nightclubs, and after going viral, it became a lucrative business for him. He ended up booking club appearances and was securing bags from one coast to the next, and according to sources, Drake was amused by it all and wanted his lookalike to stack up cash while he could.
CELEBRITIES
MMA Fighting

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for alleged December hotel fight in Las Vegas

Multi-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Las Vegas this past December. According to online court records, Sonnen is facing a felony battery by strangulation charge, along with 10 misdemeanor battery charges — which were filed on March 14. TMZ was the first to report the filings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Threatens Legal Action Against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Over Logo

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been threatened with legal action by Megan Rapinoe after she found alleged similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo. The 36-year-old USA international believes the new branding for XFL – the American Football League that Johnson recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon – is too similar to TogetherXR's logo.
FOOTBALL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy