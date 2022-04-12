UFC star Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he told Korean Zombie as he smashed him showing caring side for rival

ALEX VOLKANOVSKI has revealed he asked the Korean Zombie if he was sure he wanted to keep fighting during his triumphant title defence at UFC 273.

The Aussie made it 11 straight wins as he completely outclassed his 37-year-old foe in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

Alex Volkanovski has revealed what he said to Korean Zombie seconds before viciously beating him Credit: Getty

Volkanovski secured the victory by smashing him early in the fourth round, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

The star admitted to Daily Mail Australia that he thought the contest should have been halted earlier.

And now footage has emerged moments before the bell for that final round of him asking Jung Chan-sung: “Do you want to keep doing this?”

Featherweight champion Volkanovski said: “I was so good I started feeling a little bad.

“I asked: ‘Are you alright? Do you want to keep doing this?’”

“That just shows how good I was, to have guys like that asking for it.

“After the third, I didn't think he should go, he looked defeated.

“A lot of those shots were big shots.”

Volkanovski, who is a married father-of-two, also admitted that he felt guilty after spotting Zombie’s wife cageside after delivering the vicious beating.

The Korean and his partner were later both seen embracing in tears and he now looks to be on the verge of retirement from UFC.

Volkanovski added: “I started feeling bad. He was talking about retiring, I felt bad. What I did to him in front of his wife.

“I'm looking at them and I'm feeling bad.”