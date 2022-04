Add another name to the streaming wars — this time in the world of sports. FIFA, the global governing body for football (or, as we heathens in the U.S. call it, soccer) has announced its own streaming platform, aptly named FIFA+. While the platform is free and ad-supported at present, it's likely to receive a subscription tier before long. Those tuning in can view live soccer matches from around the world, archive matches, original documentary-style videos and an interactive section of quizzes, polls and predictions titled “The Match Centre”. Time will tell if this new soccer-focused streaming site will stack up to the larger (often local and domestically-sourced) way many people stream sports around the world.

FIFA ・ 10 HOURS AGO