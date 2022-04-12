ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Let's Snoop On The Ultimatum's Cast Members' Instagrams

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix dating shows just keep on rolling out. The latest...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Shanique From The Ultimatum Has A ~Sexy~ Job IRL

Every long-term relationship has a turning point. There’s that moment when you look at your partner and contemplate your future with them. And for some people, that moment results in you both joining the cast of a Netflix reality dating series. Maybe that’s a very small group of people, but it is the situation for the cast of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The six couples on the new reality series decided to take that turning point moment and share it with Netflix audiences everywhere. Shanique Imari is a part of one of those couples, and she has a lot of feelings about her relationship.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Murderer's Shopping List: Former gugudan Member Hyeyeon, Now Jo Aram, Joins Drama's Cast Members

The Murderer’s Shopping List is an upcoming thriller drama by tvN. The Murderer’s Shopping List will be Hyeyeon’s stepping stone in expanding her acting career. tvN will soon launch another thriller drama featuring Lee Kwang Soo and Seol Hyun. The former Running Man star will play Dae Sung’s role, a part-time worker at MS Mart who has an excellent memory. His girlfriend, Seol Hyun’s A Hee, works as a police officer.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Everything To Know About Netflix's The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Adaptation

TikTok is obsessed with it, the New York Times Paperback Best Seller list held onto it for 54 weeks, and now it’s getting a film adaptation on Netflix. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by author Taylor Jenkins Reid is one of most popular historical fiction novels of the last two years, beloved by book club moms and #BookTok fans alike. In late March 2022, Netflix announced it will be adapting Reid’s glamorous novel into an original film. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, trailer, and predicted release date of Netflix’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo adaptation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Killing Eve Fans Are Absolutely Pissed At How The Show Ended

Killing Eve’s twisted cat-and-mouse game came to an end on Sunday, April 10. While the series finale offered some long-awaited moments of true romance between Eve and Villanelle, the assassin’s sudden death in the episode’s final moments angered fans.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ultimatum#Snoop
The Independent

Viewers are stunned by the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: ‘I need more of the drama’

The new Netflix reality series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On released its last two episodes of season one on Wednesday. Although the season has come to a close, viewers have continued to enjoy how much of a “mess” it is, particularly the reunion special.The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, introduced six couples, each of whom were faced with an ultimatum, as one person in the relationship wants to get married and the other does not. By the end of the show, contestants decided if they wanted to marry their partners or walk away from them forever.Before making...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals How She Found Out Co-Stars Tom Schwartz And Katie Maloney Had Divorced

The Vanderpump Rules fanbase is still reeling a bit from the breakup news. regarding Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The two were together for 12 years in total, two of which were as a married couple and nine of which were spent as headliners on the reality series since its inception in 2013. Their co-stars showed support online, but Ariana Madix is getting candid about how she really found out about her friends’ divorce.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chicago P.D.’s Marina Squerciati, Patrick Flueger Plan Future Burzek Wedding — and Voight’s Involved!

Burgess and Ruzek aren't even engaged on Chicago P.D., but Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger are already predicting what their characters’ possible future wedding could look like. Hint: Their boss is involved! All the Most Memorable One Chicago Couples  "I think, like, they would invite Voight [Jason Beghe] over to marry them and then have […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
FanSided

Chicago PD cast teases character death in season 9

Chicago PD has a long and storied history of shocking deaths. It makes sense. Given the danger the main characters are subjected to on a weekly basis, there are bound to be some unfortunate incidents involving gunplay and/or the devious actions of criminals. That being said, there hasn’t been a...
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Tommie Lee Speaks After ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ Cast Member Talks Suing Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez has always been a controversial reality star. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Joseline Hernandez is no stranger to controversial moments. She had plenty while she was on the show. In fact, a lot of drama centered around her relationship with Stevie J. However, Joseline had a number of feuds outside of the love triangle with Mimi Faust. She had altercations with Erica Dixon and Althea Heart. Many probably won’t ever forget the season 3 reunion because Joseline put her hands on Althea and Tammy Rivera while Stevie J. had a violent moment with Benzino. And she later put her hands on Mimi as well. So the reunion went down in history as the most chaotic one LHHATL has ever had.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Move over Mike, Ximena has a new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé

Although Ximena is still with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé, there’s a new romance on the cards for the TLC star…. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 has unfortunately come to an end, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of one cast member in particular. The TLC show is a prequel of 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers enjoy watching couples unite after falling in love despite living miles away from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy