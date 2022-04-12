ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanik calls for Lt. Governor Benjamin's resignation

By WRGB STAFF
WRGB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON D.C. (WRGB) — UPDATE: Stefanik released the following statement on the resignation of New York's Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin following his arrest on charges for multiple crimes. The legacy of Sheldon Silver, Eliot Spitzer, David Paterson, and Andrew Cuomo continues with the corrupt Hochul Administration. It is...

TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
