Williamston, NC

Riverside High School- Brandon Lilley

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is Brandon Lilley, and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I started out in Kindergarten through 2nd Grade at Williamston Primary School, then moved to E. J. Hayes for grades 3rd-5th, for 6th-8th grades I attended Riverside Middle School. For my high school...

WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina teacher resigns after video of classroom incident goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina, resigned last week after a video was spread around social media. Onslow County Schools officials said a school employee reacted with intolerable behavior in front of students on Thursday. The video contains audio of the teacher screaming and using inappropriate […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
State
North Carolina State
Williamston, NC
Education
City
Williamston, NC
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Northeast Regional School- Sarah Wilson

My name is Sarah Wilson. This is my last year at the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience. I will be graduating with my high school diploma, an Associate degree in Equine Training Technology, and an Associate degree in Science. I have worked towards my goal of becoming an equine veterinarian since I was a child. Currently, I work at a small animal veterinary clinic part-time. I also shadow intermittently with an equine veterinarian.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WITN

Wayne School of Engineering- Isaac Carreño

My name is Isaac Carreño, I’m 17, and a senior at Wayne School of Engineering. I am the youngest of four, and I share a 15 year age gap with my older siblings. I was born and raised in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and I am so proud to be from Goldsboro. I am a proud first-generation Mexican American. At school, I participate in my Key Club. Outside of school, I try to serve my community, keep up with news and politics, and consistently learn more every day. I am going to NC State this fall, where I hope to major in Political Science. Ultimately, I hope to become a criminal defense attorney serving Eastern North Carolina.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Pungo Christian Academy- Wilson Sawyer

My name is Wilson Sawyer, and I am an 18-year-old senior at Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, North Carolina. My parents are Rodney and Robbie Sawyer, and I have a sister named Allison and a dog named Daisy. I enjoy doing many things outside of school including playing the piano, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and following various motorsports. Over my high school career, I have participated in many school clubs and activities. I have played soccer, cross country, basketball, and baseball for PCA, and I am currently the assistant coach for the school’s first ever girls soccer team. Upon graduating, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in pursuit of a degree in mechanical engineering. It is hard to imagine that my high school career is almost over, but I look forward to meeting new people and facing the challenges ahead.
BELHAVEN, NC
WITN

Perquimans County High School- Tamia Mallory

Hello, I am Tamia Mallory and I am a Senior at Perquimans County High School. My dream college has always been North Carolina A&T. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to be a Nurse. Even though I look like I play sports, I never did. But I did help out a lot with Football and Basketball by being an Athletic Training Intern and a Manager.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County Public Schools middle school teacher has been named as the district’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. Pauline Lindo, an EB Frink Middle School seventh grade math teacher, cares deeply for her students who she endearingly calls her “honeybuns.” Lindo has spent the last five of her 20 years in this role and was given the award Tuesday night at the district’s annual Employee Recognition Banquet.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WDAM-TV

Laurel basketball coach honored with Whitney M. Young Jr. Award

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Burr Area Council Boy Scouts awarded Laurel High School basketball coach Marcus Price with the 2022 Whitney M. Young Jr. Award. It’s a national award given by the Boy Scouts of America to people and organizations that provide exceptional service for disadvantaged youth, according to the organization.
LAUREL, MS
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
News19 WLTX

Camden preparing for pickleball tournament

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden is getting ready to welcome hundreds visitors and it's first pickleball tournament this week. What is pickleball, you ask? It's a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. The Tennis Center of Camden will host the 2022 South Carolina Cup, a...
CAMDEN, SC
Citrus County Chronicle

School board happy with proposed athletic-trainer program; asks for contract

Citrus County School Board members were satisfied with how school district staff is proposing to get athletic trainers onto campuses. During its regular meeting Tuesday, April 12, the board agreed to have a contract drafted with the University of Florida Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute to hire four athletic trainers to work 40 hours a week for 44 weeks, from Aug. 1 to May 31.

