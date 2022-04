The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that in 2021, 19.1% of people with disabilities were employed, which is an increase from the previous year’s 17.9%. Whilst this increase is a step in the right direction, it is to be noted that persons without disabilities were employed at 63.7%. That gap is often due to whether workplaces are viable and accessible for all potential employees - not whether the person with a disability can do the job.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO