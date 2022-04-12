Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP

Nick Friedell: KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.”

Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

A very funny narrative developing about the Embiid/MVP thing is that Embiid is going to lose because he plays in Philadelphia, as if playing in *Denver* is really helpful to Jokic and playing in a big East Coast media market is not. – 4:53 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Karl-Anthony Towns this season:

🎯 52.9 FG%

🎯 41.0 3P%

🎯 82.2 FT%

It’s the third time Towns has posted 50/40/80 shooting splits.

The only other players to record at least three such seasons* are Steve Nash (6x), Jeff Hornacek, and Kevin Durant.

* Min. 1 3PM per team game. pic.twitter.com/VBkSKDD39E – 3:31 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 3:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:00 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

My official MVP ballot:

1 – @Joel Embiid

2 – Nikola Jokic

3 – @Giannis Antetokounmpo

4 – @Luka Doncic

5 – @Jayson Tatum

More: si.com/nba/2022/04/12… – 2:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The team also discussed how they can get Joel Embiid going against the length the Raptors represent #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:53 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey on @Joel Embiid‘s growth this season:

“You can tell he’s matured, and becoming a grown man. You can tell, in the tone of his voice, how bad he wants to win. How hard he competes, how hard he’s locked in.” – 2:46 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most minutes logged by players 30+ years of age over the final six weeks of the season:

1. Kevin Durant (699)

2. J. Harden (682)

3. ALEC BURKS (675)

4. DeMar DeRozan (632)

5. CJ McCollum (593)

6. Russ Westbrook (580)

7. Jrue Holiday (553)

8. Kyrie Irving (546)

9. N. Vucevic (527) – 1:53 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Catch-and-shoot 3s from James Harden with Joel Embiid looking on: pic.twitter.com/Q3e0oL1EZ2 – 1:33 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Some after practice work: Embiid working with Sixers coaches on playing out of doubles. Running after misses pic.twitter.com/Xu2eGl4YvM – 1:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid appears to be working on his conditioning today at practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/SjvqFvi2QN – 1:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid winning the scoring title as a center: pic.twitter.com/g1IZst40aP – 1:01 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD also thinks he had a mvp year and should be a part of conversation, though he knows he isn’t really in running cause he played 55 games pic.twitter.com/tpAoGMsZSh – 12:21 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD On why Embiid wont win MVP though he thinks he should. “in Joel’s case, more people just like Giannis and Jocic. It’s as simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/E2Xu3uaQCk – 12:15 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Had a great back-and-forth with Kevin Durant about the MVP race. One of the best interviews in the NBA for his openness and honesty. He acknowledged it’s close but picked Joel Embiid, saying the narrative is holding him back. – 12:05 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Gary Payton talked to @sportingnews about viral clips of his son being extremely polite to fans, his DPOY pick, top five scorers today, and how he’d try and slow down Kevin Durant:

https://t.co/BT1iJ7Y9jI pic.twitter.com/2kun0dX8xj – 11:55 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD says his pick for MVP is Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/WhsddwZm5V – 11:47 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

The play-in starts today.

KD has won 17 of 19 vs Cavs, going back to his Warriors days.

PG is 3-0 vs Timberwolves this season. pic.twitter.com/DOAf7YDuZK – 11:00 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant said the #Nets texted him this morning to be aware of extra traffic. He first heard about the shooting on social media en route, and after seeing the police cars and helicopters upon arrival, got the details once he got into morning shootaround. #nba – 10:55 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Subway shooting happened just blocks from Nets practice facility.. Streets blocked. helicopters overhead. Devastating “ says KD “you just hope and pray fir everyone.” pic.twitter.com/k8560Cq8pU – 10:55 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

At Nets practice facility, just a half-mile from the shooting in the Brooklyn subway. Nets went through shootaround and Kevin Durant said he heard about the tragedy driving into the facility. – 10:53 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant on the shooting at the 36th St. subway stop just blocks from #Nets practice facility: “I know a couple people got shot. This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.” #nba – 10:52 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD on the subway shooting: “It’s devastating … I hate violence. I hate senseless violence — you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.” He said he found out on the way to the Nets facility and then saw the sirens and helicopters nearby. – 10:51 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid recorded at least 10 FG made, 10 FT made, and 10 rebounds in 18 games this season.

The last NBA player to record at least 18 such games in a single season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (18). pic.twitter.com/cMZZp2czL4 – 10:01 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.

What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?

Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr

sdna.gr/mpasket/954453… – 6:43 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war… – 4:00 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won’t be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

NBA Awards ballots!

MVP

1. Jokic

2. Giannis

3. Embiid

4. Luka

5. Booker

You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.

(More) – 10:29 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

People are upset at the idea of Embiid being 2nd team all-league and potentially MVP runner-up…

Bill Russell was a 5-time MVP. He was 2nd-team all-league in 3 of those 5 seasons.

At the time MVP was voted by players and All-League by media. – 8:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I’d probably lean Giannis, then Jokic, and then Embiid, but I get why 76ers fans are emotional about this.

Their guy was a finalist last season too and it’s hard not to feel like Jokic has at least a tiny edge with voters from the jump because of game aesthetics/advanced stats. – 7:43 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If you don’t think Nikola Jokic is the MVP, fine. Giannis and Embiid are totally worthy candidates.

But this holy war against advanced stats is among the most idiotic Twitter narratives I’ve ever seen. Since when is 27-14-8 on 58-34-81 shooting not MVP-worthy? – 7:30 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Luka Doncic

5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My All-NBA votes:

1st

C: Nikola Jokic

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Jayson Tatum

G: Luka Doncic

G: Devin Booker

2nd

C: Joel Embiid

F: Kevin Durant

F: LeBron James

G: Ja Morant

G: Steph Curry

3rd

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

F: Pascal Siakam

F: DeMar DeRozan

G: Trae Young

G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Was originally opposed to voting both Embiid and Jokic All-NBA first team because I think it should be a *team*, but after consideration I’ve decided to do it. Two PFs or two PGs make first team all the time. It ultimately seemed wrong to me to treat center differently. – 4:56 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic… – 4:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:

Kellerman

1. Kevin Durant

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Joel Embiid

4. Ja Morant

5. Stephen Curry

Legler

1. James Harden

2. Stephen Curry

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Jimmy Butler

5. Luka Doncic

No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM – 4:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs

Kellerman

1. Kevin Durant

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Joel Embiid

4. Ja Morant

5. Stephen Curry

Legler

1. James Harden

2. Stephen Curry

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Jimmy Butler

5. Luka Doncic

No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf – 4:02 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:

• Larry Bird

• Magic Johnson

• Kobe Bryant

• Jason Kidd

• Michael Jordan

• Giannis

• Nikola Jokic

• Kevin Durant

Luka is 23 years old.

#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL5 – 3:30 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

NBA Player of the Weeks this season, by MVP candidate:

Jokic — 2

Embiid — 2

Giannis — 1

Player of the Months:

Jokic — 1

Embiid — 2

Giannis — 0 – 3:13 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid won the award. – 3:05 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam earned a nomination for the regular season’s final Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. The winner: the guy he’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid. – 3:05 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:

First Team

C: Rudy Gobert

F: Bam Adebayo

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

G: Mikal Bridges

G: Marcus Smart

Second Team

C: Joel Embiid

F: Robert Williams III

F: Jaren Jackson Jr.

G: Fred VanVleet

G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

All-NBA First Team:

G Trae Young

G Luka Doncic

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Nikola Jokic

C Joel Embiid

All-NBA Second Team:

G Steph Curry

G Devin Booker

F Jayson Tatum

F DeMar DeRozan

C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Olynyk on Cade: “There’s times where you’re watching the game and he has 11 or 12 straight points in the 4th quarter against KD and Kyrie and it’s like, this guy is 20 years old. It’s unbelievable to watch. There’s no ceiling for him going forward.” – 1:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:

1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic

2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT

3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam

Full episode ⬇️

youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E – 1:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf2 – 12:38 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. spoke in depth about the work he expects to put in this season. When asked about players he studies, he said – the usual All-Stars, Kevin Durant, etc… but also, Facu Campazzo of the Nuggets. “His passing.” – 11:44 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.

He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:

33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22

34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21

34.2 – Curry, 2015-16

34.6 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/BAS3E0ud20 – 11:11 AM

Ryan Ward: LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / April 11, 2022

In that way, and in dozens of others, Jokic is a basketball anomaly. He’s a center with a point guard’s proclivities and a superstar with a benchwarmer’s ego. He’s also the odds-on favorite to become only the fifth center in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs. Asked that same weekend about his designs on another MVP, Jokic said he’d be happy as long as a big man won the award. “There’s not even a little bit bad blood between us,” Jokic said of Embid. “I think (he’s) a great player.” -via Denver Post / April 10, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green says that Ja Morant should not be MIP. He’s in the MVP conversation. Jordan Poole, Green says, is the definition of the guy who has improved the most this season. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 10, 2022