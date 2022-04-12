ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant endorses Joel Embiid for MVP

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZwoG_0f6vVlvs00

Nick Friedell: KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.”

Source: Twitter @NickFriedell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

A very funny narrative developing about the Embiid/MVP thing is that Embiid is going to lose because he plays in Philadelphia, as if playing in *Denver* is really helpful to Jokic and playing in a big East Coast media market is not. – 4:53 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Karl-Anthony Towns this season:

🎯 52.9 FG%

🎯 41.0 3P%

🎯 82.2 FT%

It’s the third time Towns has posted 50/40/80 shooting splits.

The only other players to record at least three such seasons* are Steve Nash (6x), Jeff Hornacek, and Kevin Durant.

* Min. 1 3PM per team game. pic.twitter.com/VBkSKDD39E3:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vfv8_0f6vVlvs00

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week

sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic…3:28 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant explains ‘not fair’ reason Joel Embiid might lose MVP nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…3:00 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

My official MVP ballot:

1 – @Joel Embiid

2 – Nikola Jokic

3 – @Giannis Antetokounmpo

4 – @Luka Doncic

5 – @Jayson Tatum

More: si.com/nba/2022/04/12…2:56 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The team also discussed how they can get Joel Embiid going against the length the Raptors represent #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA2:53 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey on @Joel Embiid‘s growth this season:

“You can tell he’s matured, and becoming a grown man. You can tell, in the tone of his voice, how bad he wants to win. How hard he competes, how hard he’s locked in.” – 2:46 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Most minutes logged by players 30+ years of age over the final six weeks of the season:

1. Kevin Durant (699)

2. J. Harden (682)

3. ALEC BURKS (675)

4. DeMar DeRozan (632)

5. CJ McCollum (593)

6. Russ Westbrook (580)

7. Jrue Holiday (553)

8. Kyrie Irving (546)

9. N. Vucevic (527) – 1:53 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Catch-and-shoot 3s from James Harden with Joel Embiid looking on: pic.twitter.com/Q3e0oL1EZ21:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWGY7_0f6vVlvs00

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Some after practice work: Embiid working with Sixers coaches on playing out of doubles. Running after misses pic.twitter.com/Xu2eGl4YvM1:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OAGfe_0f6vVlvs00

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid appears to be working on his conditioning today at practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/SjvqFvi2QN1:05 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OkXvY_0f6vVlvs00

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Joel Embiid winning the scoring title as a center: pic.twitter.com/g1IZst40aP1:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpI4A_0f6vVlvs00

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD also thinks he had a mvp year and should be a part of conversation, though he knows he isn’t really in running cause he played 55 games pic.twitter.com/tpAoGMsZSh12:21 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD On why Embiid wont win MVP though he thinks he should. “in Joel’s case, more people just like Giannis and Jocic. It’s as simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/E2Xu3uaQCk12:15 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Had a great back-and-forth with Kevin Durant about the MVP race. One of the best interviews in the NBA for his openness and honesty. He acknowledged it’s close but picked Joel Embiid, saying the narrative is holding him back. – 12:05 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Gary Payton talked to @sportingnews about viral clips of his son being extremely polite to fans, his DPOY pick, top five scorers today, and how he’d try and slow down Kevin Durant:

https://t.co/BT1iJ7Y9jI pic.twitter.com/2kun0dX8xj11:55 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3yCa_0f6vVlvs00

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD says his pick for MVP is Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/WhsddwZm5V11:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcQ1Y_0f6vVlvs00

StatMuse @statmuse

The play-in starts today.

KD has won 17 of 19 vs Cavs, going back to his Warriors days.

PG is 3-0 vs Timberwolves this season. pic.twitter.com/DOAf7YDuZK11:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spKRR_0f6vVlvs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4OJp_0f6vVlvs00

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD said his pick for MVP would be Joel Embiid. As for the narrative aspect of the MVP race — as it pertains to votes, Durant knows it’s out of Embiid’s control. “In Joel’s case, more people like Giannis and Jokic. It’s as simple as that.” – 10:58 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant said the #Nets texted him this morning to be aware of extra traffic. He first heard about the shooting on social media en route, and after seeing the police cars and helicopters upon arrival, got the details once he got into morning shootaround. #nba10:55 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Subway shooting happened just blocks from Nets practice facility.. Streets blocked. helicopters overhead. Devastating “ says KD “you just hope and pray fir everyone.” pic.twitter.com/k8560Cq8pU10:55 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNfZk_0f6vVlvs00

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

At Nets practice facility, just a half-mile from the shooting in the Brooklyn subway. Nets went through shootaround and Kevin Durant said he heard about the tragedy driving into the facility. – 10:53 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kevin Durant on the shooting at the 36th St. subway stop just blocks from #Nets practice facility: “I know a couple people got shot. This is an unfortunate situation; I hope they get it figured out…It’s devastating here.” #nba10:52 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD on the subway shooting: “It’s devastating … I hate violence. I hate senseless violence — you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.” He said he found out on the way to the Nets facility and then saw the sirens and helicopters nearby. – 10:51 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid recorded at least 10 FG made, 10 FT made, and 10 rebounds in 18 games this season.

The last NBA player to record at least 18 such games in a single season was Bob McAdoo in 1974-75 (18). pic.twitter.com/cMZZp2czL410:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jo7eO_0f6vVlvs00

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Who’s the 2022 NBA MVP? The 1 million question has still no answer but the head-to-head of the main candidates for the trophy shows a lot.

What Jokic, Embiid, Giannis, Booker, Doncic were doing against eachother this season?

Story below. #nbamvp @SdnaGr

sdna.gr/mpasket/954453…6:43 AM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The first Golden State Warriors team with Kevin Durant was listed among The Ringer’s top five NBA teams of the decade. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/06/18/war…4:00 AM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

NBA awards ballot submitted with five minutes to spare. Absolutely excruciating. Incredible seasons by Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Luka, Booker and many others. I went with Jokic for MVP with Giannis second and Embiid third. Won’t be surprised if Embiid is second and Giannis third. – 12:01 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

NBA Awards ballots!

MVP

1. Jokic

2. Giannis

3. Embiid

4. Luka

5. Booker

You can vote any of the top 3 and it’s totally legit. Had Giannis pretty much until the very end. Flowers for Embiid who was remarkable.

(More) – 10:29 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

People are upset at the idea of Embiid being 2nd team all-league and potentially MVP runner-up…

Bill Russell was a 5-time MVP. He was 2nd-team all-league in 3 of those 5 seasons.

At the time MVP was voted by players and All-League by media. – 8:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I’d probably lean Giannis, then Jokic, and then Embiid, but I get why 76ers fans are emotional about this.

Their guy was a finalist last season too and it’s hard not to feel like Jokic has at least a tiny edge with voters from the jump because of game aesthetics/advanced stats. – 7:43 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If you don’t think Nikola Jokic is the MVP, fine. Giannis and Embiid are totally worthy candidates.

But this holy war against advanced stats is among the most idiotic Twitter narratives I’ve ever seen. Since when is 27-14-8 on 58-34-81 shooting not MVP-worthy? – 7:30 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My 2022 NBA MVP ballot:

1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Luka Doncic

5. Devin Booker – 7:28 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

My All-NBA votes:

1st

C: Nikola Jokic

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

F: Jayson Tatum

G: Luka Doncic

G: Devin Booker

2nd

C: Joel Embiid

F: Kevin Durant

F: LeBron James

G: Ja Morant

G: Steph Curry

3rd

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

F: Pascal Siakam

F: DeMar DeRozan

G: Trae Young

G: Chris Paul – 6:34 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Was originally opposed to voting both Embiid and Jokic All-NBA first team because I think it should be a *team*, but after consideration I’ve decided to do it. Two PFs or two PGs make first team all the time. It ultimately seemed wrong to me to treat center differently. – 4:56 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the week sportando.basketball/en/luka-doncic…4:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate top 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs:

Kellerman

1. Kevin Durant

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Joel Embiid

4. Ja Morant

5. Stephen Curry

Legler

1. James Harden

2. Stephen Curry

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Jimmy Butler

5. Luka Doncic

No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/CPlO2XeGqM4:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1963mC_0f6vVlvs00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tim Legler and Max Kellerman debate 5 most important players in #NBAPlayoffs

Kellerman

1. Kevin Durant

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

3. Joel Embiid

4. Ja Morant

5. Stephen Curry

Legler

1. James Harden

2. Stephen Curry

3. Jayson Tatum

4. Jimmy Butler

5. Luka Doncic

No #Suns? pic.twitter.com/UEb4desAEf4:02 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tx4bk_0f6vVlvs00

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka Dončić has MORE career 30-point Triple Doubles than:

• Larry Bird

• Magic Johnson

• Kobe Bryant

• Jason Kidd

• Michael Jordan

• Giannis

• Nikola Jokic

• Kevin Durant

Luka is 23 years old.

#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/lDxzEfCHL53:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdVLG_0f6vVlvs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4XaO_0f6vVlvs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4h1N_0f6vVlvs00

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

NBA Player of the Weeks this season, by MVP candidate:

Jokic — 2

Embiid — 2

Giannis — 1

Player of the Months:

Jokic — 1

Embiid — 2

Giannis — 0 – 3:13 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Obi Toppin and Kevin Durant were among the nominees for Eastern Conference player of the week, the league says. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid won the award. – 3:05 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam earned a nomination for the regular season’s final Eastern Conference Player of the Week award. The winner: the guy he’ll face in the opening round of the playoffs, Joel Embiid. – 3:05 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

NBA Players of the Week for the final week of the season: Mavericks‘ Luka Doncic and 76ers‘ Joel Embiid. – 3:01 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s how I voted for All-Defense:

First Team

C: Rudy Gobert

F: Bam Adebayo

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo

G: Mikal Bridges

G: Marcus Smart

Second Team

C: Joel Embiid

F: Robert Williams III

F: Jaren Jackson Jr.

G: Fred VanVleet

G: Dejounte Murray – 2:25 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

All-NBA First Team:

G Trae Young

G Luka Doncic

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Nikola Jokic

C Joel Embiid

All-NBA Second Team:

G Steph Curry

G Devin Booker

F Jayson Tatum

F DeMar DeRozan

C Karl-Anthony Towns – 1:27 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Olynyk on Cade: “There’s times where you’re watching the game and he has 11 or 12 straight points in the 4th quarter against KD and Kyrie and it’s like, this guy is 20 years old. It’s unbelievable to watch. There’s no ceiling for him going forward.” – 1:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

wanted to reiterate my correct All-NBA selections, separate from the incorrect graphic during the show, just for clarity:

1st: Luka, Booker, Giannis, Embiid, Jokic

2nd: Curry, Ja, Tatum, KD, KAT

3rd: CP3, DeRozan, Siakam, LeBron, Bam

Full episode ⬇️

youtu.be/WE2nlRqgp5E1:11 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD and Curry getting some shots up after Nets practice. Simmons not on the floor. Dragic not back yet either. pic.twitter.com/dsWKj3yuf212:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JsDYV_0f6vVlvs00

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. spoke in depth about the work he expects to put in this season. When asked about players he studies, he said – the usual All-Stars, Kevin Durant, etc… but also, Facu Campazzo of the Nuggets. “His passing.” – 11:44 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.6 PPG.

He did so despite averaging 33.8 MPG, the lowest figure in NBA history by a player who averaged at least 30 PPG:

33.8 – Embiid, 2021-22

34.2 – Stephen Curry, 2020-21

34.2 – Curry, 2015-16

34.6 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17 pic.twitter.com/BAS3E0ud2011:11 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j6bvN_0f6vVlvs00

Ryan Ward: LeBron claims he was the “MVP of the season” last year before he sprained his ankle. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / April 11, 2022

In that way, and in dozens of others, Jokic is a basketball anomaly. He’s a center with a point guard’s proclivities and a superstar with a benchwarmer’s ego. He’s also the odds-on favorite to become only the fifth center in NBA history to win back-to-back MVPs. Asked that same weekend about his designs on another MVP, Jokic said he’d be happy as long as a big man won the award. “There’s not even a little bit bad blood between us,” Jokic said of Embid. “I think (he’s) a great player.” -via Denver Post / April 10, 2022

Kendra Andrews: Draymond Green says that Ja Morant should not be MIP. He’s in the MVP conversation. Jordan Poole, Green says, is the definition of the guy who has improved the most this season. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 10, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Passed Ben Simmons' Highest Ever Scoring Average In Just His 2nd NBA Season With The Philadelphia 76ers

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson's Reaction to Joel Embiid Winning NBA's Scoring Title

Joel Embiid solidified his spot at the top of the NBA in scoring. Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers' big man was in the top three when it came to points per game. When the Sixers needed a notable performance from their All-Star big man last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they could clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid delivered with a 44-point performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Reporter Says Everyone Can See That James Harden Is Past His Prime: "James Harden Does Not Have The Lift, The Burst, The Speed That He Used To Have."

When the Philadelphia 76ers managed to offload Ben Simmons, who had refused to play for the team all season in a deal that netted the franchise James Harden, their fans were understandably ecstatic. Harden had been wanting to play with Joel Embiid for a long time, and his relationship with Daryl Morey had finally made the move happen to create the superstar duo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Max Kellerman
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jeff Hornacek
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant’s “discontent” with James Harden revealed

One of the biggest reasons James Harden initially forced a trade to the Brooklyn Nets was Kevin Durant, who pushed hard for the franchise to acquire the NBA star. However, now that Harden has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, it’s Durant’s opinion of his former teammate soured pretty quickly, per a new report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

2021-22 NBA Season Highs And Single Game Leaders: Karl-Anthony Towns And Kyrie Irving Scored 60 Points Each, Russell Westbrook Had 10 Turnovers

The 2021-2022 NBA season was one of the most exciting in recent years because there were a ton of narratives to follow throughout the year. We were able to see how a dynamic Brooklyn Nets team were able to come together before and after the blockbuster James Harden deal this year (and last year). We also saw how the Los Angeles Lakers performed as the most disappointing team in NBA history, and also enjoyed the three-horse race for the MVP award all year long.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Kd#Embiid Mvp#Fg#Nba Players
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Is the League’s Leading Scorer — And MVP

With the regular season wrapping up, it’s time to take a look at Philadelphia 76ers ‘ star Joel Embiid and his phenomenal season. The seven-foot center put together his best season by far, leading not just the 76ers but the entire league in scoring with 30.6 points per game. However, his scoring is just one of the many career highs he set this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
KENS 5

Survey shows Texas wants Mavs' Doncic named NBA MVP

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out. From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Draymond Green names Suns as best team in NBA

Draymond Green is one of the most versatile and successful players of his generation. As such, he is uniquely qualified to offer a perspective on who the NBA’s best stars and teams are. This week, Green did precisely that. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's "The Spun," Green...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy