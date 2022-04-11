ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

impacted by the formula recall? follow these tips

childrensdayton.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn February 17, 2022 Abbott issued a voluntary recall of certain Similac®, Alimentum, Sim PM 60/40®, and EleCare® powdered formulas due to consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who consumed powdered infant formula manufactured at their facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Families are encouraged to enter product...

www.childrensdayton.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formulas#Infant Formula#Nestle#Nutrition#Cronobacter#Salmonella Newport#Wic
