Professional Fighters League was at the forefront of some controversy last week when it came to light that its PFL Challenger Series event on April 1 was prerecorded. As a result, the event was flagged for suspicious activity by U.S.Integrity, a company that monitors betting markets, when odds moved significantly in favor of the winning fighters ahead of that Friday’s broadcast on FuboTV. There was some confusion regarding the event, as all prior PFL Challenger Series events aired live, and numerous sportsbooks received action on the event. That ultimately resulted in some unsettled bets in relation to the event, as well as an ongoing investigation by U.S. Integrity.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO