The White Sox say they’re not measuring themselves against the other great teams in the league to see if they’ve made progress playing against better competition this year. But for the rest of us, the series opener against the Mariners could be seen as an early barometer for the club, after they went 27-29 against teams with a winning record in 2021. Playing in front of a lively sell-out crowd for their home opener, the White Sox gave us the first taste of how playoff baseball could be different on the South Side in 2022. The pitching was effective, the offense broke through to give the team a late lead, and the bullpen shut the door. Exactly how they drew it up.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO