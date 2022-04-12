White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Officially hits injured list

Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vaughn will sit for the second time in four games to begin the season, but manager Tony LaRussa may have a tougher time keeping him out of the lineup moving forward after the White Sox placed AJ Pollock (hamstring) on the injured list. Pollock's removal from the active roster removes one potential roadblock to playing time, though Vaughn will still head to the bench Tuesday with top catcher Yasmani Grandal getting a day off behind the dish and serving as the White Sox's designated hitter instead. Vaughn has gotten off to a hot start through Chicago's first three games, going 4-for-10 with two home runs and six RBI.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO