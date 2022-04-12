ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Officially hits injured list

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Giolito (abdomen) hit the injured list as expected Tuesday. Giolito struck out six in four scoreless...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Mariners vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 4/13/2022

The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners for game two of a three-game series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-White Sox prediction and pick. Seattle comes into this game (2-3) on the season. They started out winning their first two games but lost their last three to the Minnesota Twins and White Sox. The Mariners’ offense has yet to come alive as they have yet to score more than four runs in a game. The pitching is playing well, however, so there is still some time to put it all together.
Yardbarker

Patience Will Be Key to White Sox’s 2022 Success

As the 2022 MLB season kicked off this past weekend, the Chicago White Sox were already dealing with a plethora of injuries. Third baseman Yoan Moncada, starting pitcher Lance Lynn, and relievers Joe Kelly, Ryan Burr, and Garrett Crochet were all on the shelf before the South Siders took the field.
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (1-0, 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Chicago went 93-69 overall and 53-28 in home games...
Lucas Giolito
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alec Mills: Bullpen session scheduled

Mills (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Mills hit the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain on Opening Day, but he continues to get work in. He threw 77 pitches in a simulated game Sunday, so it looks as though he'd be ready to handle a starter's workload whenever the Cubs feel he ready to return.
NBC Chicago

White Sox Trade Rumors With Gavin Sheets ‘Nonsense' Per Rick Hahn

Gavin Sheets details 'crazy' night of trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. No, Gavin Sheets is not headed to Oakland. Late Monday night, White Sox fans may have thought the young slugger was on his way to become an Athletic after a Twitter account posing as a sports reporter said Rick Hahn traded Sheets for A’s starter Frankie Montas. The morning after, Hahn had two words to describe the tweet that got social media in a stir:
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Allows run in first save

Hendriks picked up the save Tuesday against the Mariners after giving up one run on three hits during the ninth inning. He had three strikeouts and zero walks. The 33-year-old entered with a 3-1 lead and needed 25 pitches to get through the frame, but Seattle managed only one run since all three hits allowed were singles. Hendriks is off to a rough start this season, as he picked up a loss and blown save Opening Day after surrendering two runs to Detroit. Still, Hendriks has plenty of job security after recording 38 saves with a 2.54 ERA for the White Sox last year, especially with Craig Kimbrel already shipped off to the Dodgers.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Set for short spot starts

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said Lambert will take Lucas Giolito's (abdomen) spot in the rotation beginning with Thursday's game against the Mariners, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Lambert is the next man up to take a temporary rotation spot while Giolito spends time on the injured list, but the...
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Not starting Tuesday

Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Vaughn will sit for the second time in four games to begin the season, but manager Tony LaRussa may have a tougher time keeping him out of the lineup moving forward after the White Sox placed AJ Pollock (hamstring) on the injured list. Pollock's removal from the active roster removes one potential roadblock to playing time, though Vaughn will still head to the bench Tuesday with top catcher Yasmani Grandal getting a day off behind the dish and serving as the White Sox's designated hitter instead. Vaughn has gotten off to a hot start through Chicago's first three games, going 4-for-10 with two home runs and six RBI.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Back to bench

Mendick is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners. Mendick will retreat to the bench after he made his first start of the season in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Tigers. The White Sox elected to go with a right-handed-heavy lineup in that game to counter Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal, and Mendick did his part by going 1-for-4 with an RBI double. Mendick could see one or two starts per week against lefties moving forward, but his at-bats likely won't come on a consistent enough basis to make him usable even in most AL-only leagues.
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lance Lynn Injury Rehab Ahead of Schedule

Lance Lynn ahead of schedule in knee rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Finally, some good news for the White Sox on the injury front. Lance Lynn says he’s ahead of schedule as he recovers from knee surgery. “It’s moving along more quickly than our training staff would...
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
